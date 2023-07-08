My new hearing aids have a version of Bluetooth called "made for iPhone (MFi).

They connect to my iPhone with no issues but won't connect to any non-apple device. They will pair but show as "other devices" and I can't stream audio to them.

My previous ones were Phonak and would work with any Bluetooth device.

Specsavers weren't able to offer a fix. Don't think they knew much about MFi?

Is there a dongle that I can use on my W10 pc that will allow me to use them as headphones?

Aids are RIC LI x80 and are made by WSAUD. Think they are rebranded Signia?