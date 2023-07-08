Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitnessNew hearing aids "Made for iphone"(MFi) bluetooth
k1w1k1d

1152 posts

Uber Geek


#306253 8-Jul-2023 12:16
My new hearing aids have a version of Bluetooth called "made for iPhone (MFi).

 

They connect to my iPhone with no issues but won't connect to any non-apple device. They will pair but show as "other devices" and I can't stream audio to them.

 

My previous ones were Phonak and would work with any Bluetooth device.

 

Specsavers weren't able to offer a fix. Don't think they knew much about MFi?

 

Is there a dongle that I can use on my W10 pc that will allow me to use them as headphones?

 

Aids are RIC LI x80 and are made by WSAUD. Think they are rebranded Signia?

lxsw20
3144 posts

Uber Geek


  #3101310 8-Jul-2023 13:45
It's a low power bluetooth, you need special adapters. We're looking at getting the TV adapter for my dads hearing aids and its around the $450 mark.

 
 
 
 

robjg63
3757 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3101323 8-Jul-2023 14:53
What??? Apple has hijacked bluetooth now????

 

EDIT: I should really read more carefully. OP has an iphone and they work with that....

 

Maybe you could just buy some bluetooth headphones that you can wear over the top of your hearing aids. <$100

 

Sounds very annoying the hearing aids are locked into the apple universe only.




