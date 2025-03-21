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ForumsHealth and fitnessSinusitus - what works for you?

gzt

gzt

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#319098 21-Mar-2025 19:47
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Sinusitus can make me incredibly mentally dull like you would not believe. I've have had covid years ago and that is the closest comparison I have for mental effects and tiredness.

 

For me sinusitus starts out as a minor odd feeling in the throat progressing to increasing sensitivity to noise and then the mental effects. I've had it maybe four times in six years. The first time was the worst with all the classic severe symptoms - full on forehead headaches all that stuff. I'm recognizing it earlier each time so the severe classic symptoms are not a problem this time. Antibiotics make me feel terrible so I'm going to avoid those if I can get some symptom relief from other means.    

 

What works for you?

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liquidcore
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  #3356135 21-Mar-2025 20:16
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The following work well:

 

  • Sinus rinse
  • Corticosteroid nasal spray (e.g. Flixonase)
  • Nasal decongestant (e.g. Otrivin) but ensure it used only used for a few days otherwise there is risk of rebound congestion
  • Humidification/steam inhalation
  • Oral pain relief (e.g. paracetamol/ibuprofen)


The majority of acute sinusitis cases are most likely viral in origin, so antibiotics don’t help.

 

Here is an excerpt from the Best Practice Advocacy Centre NZ:

 

More than 90% of patients with sinusitis will not have a bacterial infection. Even in the small minority that do, symptoms are self-limiting, and antibiotics only offer a marginal benefit.

 

Antibiotics may be considered for patients with symptoms that persist for more than ten days, onset of severe symptoms or fever (> 39°C) and purulent nasal discharge or facial pain lasting for at least three consecutive days, or onset of worsening symptoms after initial improvement.



timmmay
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  #3356142 21-Mar-2025 20:44
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You should possible see an ENT if you're getting this very regularly. Surgery can reduce the frequency as it helps everything in there work better, and as surgeries go it's not so bad. That same surgery can reduce allergies too.

 

Sinus rinse is very helpful for this kind of thing. Neilmed squeeze bottles, with the powder and distilled / boiled and cooled water.

gzt

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  #3356538 23-Mar-2025 14:43
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liquidcore:

 

  • Sinus rinse
  • Humidification/steam inhalation

The majority of acute sinusitis cases are most likely viral in origin, so antibiotics don’t help.

 

That is good to know. Those are the only two things I have not tried. I'll add those to the list.



Batman
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  #3356539 23-Mar-2025 14:52
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We bought a nasal wash from USA for our son. Two nozzles into the nostrils. One pushes saline the other sucks the stuff out. So much crap comes out of his nose every day. 

gzt

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  #3356540 23-Mar-2025 15:02
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timmmay: You should possible see an ENT if you're getting this very regularly. Surgery can reduce the frequency as it helps everything in there work better, and as surgeries go it's not so bad. That same surgery can reduce allergies too. Sinus rinse is very helpful for this kind of thing. Neilmed squeeze bottles, with the powder and distilled / boiled and cooled water.

 

That's good to know. Unlike the first bout all the subsequent bouts have been relatively subtle. Sometimes coinciding with a cold and sometimes not.

 

The weird part is I have zero problems breathing through my nose at the moment yet I'm quite badly affected. Zero might be stretching a little but it's not really a congested feeling at all.

 

I was hoping I could find something some spray/pill/whatever to make it go away pretty quick once I detect there's something going on. Looks like there's no quick fixes darn it. I had not heard about surgical intervention for this. That might be something I consider in future if I can't get ahead of it.

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  #3356560 23-Mar-2025 16:45
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gzt:

 

The weird part is I have zero problems breathing through my nose at the moment yet I'm quite badly affected. Zero might be stretching a little but it's not really a congested feeling at all.

 

 

the sinuses are not the nose. it's a different part. but drains into the noses. very difficult to clean or clear.

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
johno1234
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  #3356563 23-Mar-2025 17:14
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Yet to find anything great

robjg63
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  #3356611 23-Mar-2025 17:24
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liquidcore:

 

The following work well:

 

  • Sinus rinse
  • Corticosteroid nasal spray (e.g. Flixonase)
  • Nasal decongestant (e.g. Otrivin) but ensure it used only used for a few days otherwise there is risk of rebound congestion
  • Humidification/steam inhalation
  • Oral pain relief (e.g. paracetamol/ibuprofen)

 

This ^

 

Personally, I would say that ibuprofen works better than paracetamol, because ibuprofen is actually anti inflamatory and reduces the swelling/pressure.

 

Regarding nasal sprays - this helps a bit:

 

https://www.chemistwarehouse.co.nz/buy/95426/neilmed-nasamist-saline-spray-extra-strength-125ml

 

If you are getting this too often and the above doesn't help, check with your doctor.

 

 

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

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  #3356612 23-Mar-2025 17:28
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looks like Ali is selling a clone of the stuff i bought from the US. it looks 100% the same thing

 

https://es.aliexpress.com/item/1005006318780031.html

 

 

Zigg
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  #3357400 26-Mar-2025 09:04
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Sinus rinse for sure, and I had good results with Xlear nasal spray. 

 

I used to get at least one really bad sinus infection per year, but haven't had anything major since I had acupuncture for it. 

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