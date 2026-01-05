https://www.moveyourbutt.org.nz
I took a small part in this last year, and I'll admit was really slack at it.... but this year, some workmates and I are determined to hit our minimum goals. So if you can support me (hey, even by PM'ing me to get off GZ and go for a walk), that'd be fantastic, and it all goes to a great cause. If you're in the Whangaparaoa area and want to take part as well, then let me know and we can meet up to encourage one another to keep moving :) Always easier with someone else pushing as well :)
https://www.moveyourbutt.org.nz/s/1324/1324
Cheers!