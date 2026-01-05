Metamorphic: 100km in a month might sound daunting, but it is actually only 3.5km per day — not much! Approximately 4,200 steps per day.

Normal daily activity is probably about that many steps I have found. But I am guessing this is in addition to that, so is based on doing an activity.

It also says you can cycle it, and and someone can easily cycle that without much effort in a month.

But IMO, the biggest thing that would save lives is if this government kept their pre election promise and lowered screening down to match Australias. Australia have even lowered it further more recently. They should be held to account on their promises IMO.