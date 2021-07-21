Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Thoughts on HAVAL (H2, specifically)
Handsomedan

4793 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#288750 21-Jul-2021 09:47
I'm looking at getting my first ever brand new vehicle. I have a small budget and a large wishlist. 

 

I've narrowed it down through a lot of research and it looks like the outgoing HAVAL H2 may be my go-to. It's being replaced by a sloghtly more expensive model called the Jolion and this has reduced the H2 pricing by a couple of grand. 

 

$23k brand new with all modern bells and whistles that I am after. Seems like a decent deal. 

 

 

 

What I am looking for from GZ is NOT "China bad, Japan Good" or "I knew a guy once that had a 20 year old Great Wall and it was crap". I'm looking for real-world experience from anyone that has owned one recently or that currently owns one. 

 

Reviews from around the world appear to be pretty favourable and the price is nigh-on unbeatable (in a bang-for-buck sense). 

 

Even if you've had a HAVAL H6 or H9, I'd be interested in hearing from you. 

 

Cheers

 

HD




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
Batman
Mad Scientist
27948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2747527 21-Jul-2021 10:28
my friend has a new haval and a used mercedes (it's true!) and he says it's more reliable and more comfortable than his merc

 

¯\_(ツ)_/¯




Batman
Mad Scientist
27948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2747528 21-Jul-2021 10:28
i was talking to him about mercs and he recommended a haval

 

true story




Batman
Mad Scientist
27948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2747535 21-Jul-2021 10:32
ps if you looking at H2 check out the MG ZS - same price

 

edit - i see that the H2 is more powerful - ignore!




Handsomedan

4793 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2747538 21-Jul-2021 10:36
Batman:

 

ps if you looking at H2 check out the MG ZS - same price

 

edit - i see that the H2 is more powerful - ignore!

 

 

That was the first comparison I did. 

 

Same size and spec, but 1.5 vs 1.5T  - 85KW vs 110KW. I simply couldn't get a small SUV under 100KW...

 

 

 

Small SUV's are all starting to look the same too, so styling is similar. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

antonknee
1086 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2747543 21-Jul-2021 10:40
Don't own one, but I did test drive one. I found it quite 'clunky' to drive and not really a pleasant experience but passable.

 

That said, it is well packaged with a nice enough, comfortable interior and it is very attractively priced.

 

Beware it's quite thirsty (claimed 9L/100km but real world was higher on my test drives, and reviews back this up). It also requires 95 petrol I believe.

 

Also the active safety package is not really great, but you may not be looking for this.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2747544 21-Jul-2021 10:40
he told me the engineers in Haval are all from major European marquees that were poached to design these cars

 

but as for me i'd rather buy a used jap costing $23k than a new Haval. don't buy a used Euro costing 23k lol

 

but as for my friend, he loves it. each to their own.




Batman
Mad Scientist
27948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2747545 21-Jul-2021 10:46
and why is a new haval cheaper than old haval https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/haval/h2/listing/3158246048?bof=ERlePzfa

 

 




Handsomedan

4793 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2747546 21-Jul-2021 10:51
Batman:

 

and why is a new haval cheaper than old haval https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/haval/h2/listing/3158246048?bof=ERlePzfa

 

 

 

 

I can answer that one pretty easily (because I asked the same question) - price drop to clear out the old model before it gets replaced. They were  a few grand more expensive a while back, so those that are selling 2-3 year old models are asking "brand new" money now. 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Handsomedan

4793 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2747548 21-Jul-2021 10:53
antonknee:

 

Beware it's quite thirsty (claimed 9L/100km but real world was higher on my test drives, and reviews back this up). It also requires 95 petrol I believe.

 

 

I currently drive an old 5cyl Turbocharged AWD Volvo which averages 13.5L/100km using 95/98 RON, so anything barring a V8 these days will be more economical than what I currently have. 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Batman
Mad Scientist
27948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2747549 21-Jul-2021 10:53
anyway here are the only 2 japs at that price, no koreans - the haval sounds ok

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/honda/hr-v/listing/3130257109?bof=ERlePzfa

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/nissan/x-trail/listing/3123383616?bof=ERlePzfa

 

also an XT https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/nissan/x-trail/listing/3120488267?bof=ERlePzfa

 

 




tchart
2121 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2747550 21-Jul-2021 10:55
I own a LDV T60 ute. Its great value and we havent had any issues (had it for 2 years now).

 

The "Hard Core" ute community swear that its Chinese crap and they're rubbish but its way better value than a Hilux, Ranger etc. The build quality perhaps isnt as good but that doesnt justify an extra $25K for ute. In saying that its had zero recalls whereas the Hilux and Rangers had had several major recalls. There are a lot more of them driving around in recent months and on the LDV Facebook group(s) there are multiple posts of people replacing fleets of Hilux/Rangers/Tritons etc with T60's.

 

I took it in for a service the other day and they gave me a Korando (Ssangyong) to drive for the day and that was actually a very nice vehicle!

tchart
2121 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2747554 21-Jul-2021 11:02
Batman:

 

but as for me i'd rather buy a used jap costing $23k than a new Haval. don't buy a used Euro costing 23k lol

 

 

Yep dont buy a used euro. If you cant afford a new euro then you cant afford a used euro!

 

@Batman curious why youd rather buy a used vehicle when a new vehicle would have a 5 year warranty?

tchart
2121 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2747555 21-Jul-2021 11:04
@Handsomedan forgot to mention the the GWM Cannon ute has been getting very good review all round - if I was buying a ute right now thats what I would go for.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2747557 21-Jul-2021 11:07
with most low mileage japs you don't need the warranty.

 

i would have thought a recent model jap would be superior in features, safety and build but i could be wrong.

 

 

 

but one needs to compare what one is buying

 

if the H2 has better features and specs than used jap and as safe or safer then yeah go for it

 

 




Handsomedan

4793 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2747559 21-Jul-2021 11:14
Batman:

 

with most low mileage japs you don't need the warranty.

 

i would have thought a recent model jap would be superior in features, safety and build but i could be wrong.

 

 

 

but one needs to compare what one is buying

 

if the H2 has better features and specs than used jap and as safe or safer then yeah go for it

 

 

 

 

5 Star ANCAP and every conceivable bell and whistle - including tyre pressure monitoring etc...along with 5 year servicing, warranty and roadside assist. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

