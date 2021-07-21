Handsomedan

I'm looking at getting my first ever brand new vehicle. I have a small budget and a large wishlist.

I've narrowed it down through a lot of research and it looks like the outgoing HAVAL H2 may be my go-to. It's being replaced by a sloghtly more expensive model called the Jolion and this has reduced the H2 pricing by a couple of grand.

$23k brand new with all modern bells and whistles that I am after. Seems like a decent deal.

What I am looking for from GZ is NOT "China bad, Japan Good" or "I knew a guy once that had a 20 year old Great Wall and it was crap". I'm looking for real-world experience from anyone that has owned one recently or that currently owns one.

Reviews from around the world appear to be pretty favourable and the price is nigh-on unbeatable (in a bang-for-buck sense).

Even if you've had a HAVAL H6 or H9, I'd be interested in hearing from you.

Cheers

HD