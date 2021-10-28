I'm going to pickup my first ever new car at the dealership tomorrow and don't know what the process is prior to me driving out the courtyard.

I'm not expecting much in the way of good customer service in the handover tomorrow as my experience with the salesman up to now hasn't been great - ever since I paid the deposit he hasn't replied to any of my emailed questions about the car so I'm slightly pissed off about that.

I guess the car should have had some sort of pre-inspection prior to me turning up but am I right in thinking that the handover process is similar to renting a hire car - I get to inspect the vehicle for small scratches, paint imperfections, uniform panel gaps etc and there is somewhere on a form to note these down?

If there are issues what happens then? I don't sign the handover document until they have agreed ro rectify any problems?

