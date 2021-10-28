Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Picking up new car from dealership.
tims

111 posts

Master Geek


#290213 28-Oct-2021 07:40
Send private message

I'm going to pickup my first ever new car at the dealership tomorrow and don't know what the process is prior to me driving out the courtyard.
I'm not expecting much in the way of good customer service in the handover tomorrow as my experience with the salesman up to now hasn't been great - ever since I paid the deposit he hasn't replied to any of my emailed questions about the car so I'm slightly pissed off about that.
I guess the car should have had some sort of pre-inspection prior to me turning up but am I right in thinking that the handover process is similar to renting a hire car - I get to inspect the vehicle for small scratches, paint imperfections, uniform panel gaps etc and there is somewhere on a form to note these down?
If there are issues what happens then? I don't sign the handover document until they have agreed ro rectify any problems?
Any replies appreciated.

Cheers

.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
blackjack17
1496 posts

Uber Geek


  #2802385 28-Oct-2021 07:46
Send private message

Never brought a new car but the obvious one is make sure your insurance is set.




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6354 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2802390 28-Oct-2021 08:00
Send private message

TBH I'd be very surprised if you actually find any obvious problems on the day. You might find something after driving for a month or so but probably not in the showroom.

 

I'd say don't be skeptical or nervous about it - be happy and enjoy the experience.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

cshwone
897 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2802395 28-Oct-2021 08:07
Send private message

eracode:

 

TBH I'd be very surprised if you actually find any obvious problems on the day. You might find something after driving for a month or so but probably not in the showroom.

 

 

We bought a new Swift from the Eastwood Motor Group in the Wairarapa. On delivery day the dealer took us through the car thoroughly to the extent of sitting down with the info system, getting the radio to the stations we wanted and even ensuring SWMBO's phone was connected through car play.

 

The servicing schedule called for a free 1 month inspection and they were very proactive in getting it back in for that even with the level restrictions so scheduled as soon as they could. Very happy.

 

 



GV27
4272 posts

Uber Geek


  #2802396 28-Oct-2021 08:09
Send private message

tims: 

 

I guess the car should have had some sort of pre-inspection prior to me turning up 

 

The car will have been given a 'pre-delivery' package which includes fitting any floormats, options like towbars or roof racks and applying paint/interior protection. 

 

Can't speak for other places but the paint protection is done here under the showroom LEDs which make anything that needs attention really obvious. Cars in our queue are always regularly cleaned under lights as well by our grooming team. 

 

Depending on what alert level you are under, options for indoor inspection may be limited.

Behodar
8347 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2802399 28-Oct-2021 08:11
Send private message

cshwone:

 

We bought a new Swift from the Eastwood Motor Group in the Wairarapa. On delivery day the dealer took us through the car thoroughly to the extent of sitting down with the info system, getting the radio to the stations we wanted and even ensuring SWMBO's phone was connected through car play.

 

 

Same level of service from the local Toyota dealer last month. It sounds like that could be fairly standard.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6354 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2802402 28-Oct-2021 08:18
Send private message

Behodar:

 

cshwone:

 

We bought a new Swift from the Eastwood Motor Group in the Wairarapa. On delivery day the dealer took us through the car thoroughly to the extent of sitting down with the info system, getting the radio to the stations we wanted and even ensuring SWMBO's phone was connected through car play.

 

 

Same level of service from the local Toyota dealer last month. It sounds like that could be fairly standard.

 

 

Have had exactly this experience many times. Mrs Code got a new car a couple of months ago and the delivery handover tuition (incl. all @cshwone stuff) took well over an hour.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Linux
9082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#2802403 28-Oct-2021 08:19
Send private message

I purchased a brand new Suzuki Swift start of the year from the time I walked into the dealership and left driving was under 10 minutes, They wanted to show me the features of the car and setup my phone and do this big handover - I only cared if the car had a full tank of gas

 

I said all good car is paid for give me the keys catch you later!



alasta
5733 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2802412 28-Oct-2021 08:36
Send private message

As others have mentioned, most of the time is spent showing you through all the features. If you have an iPhone and the vehicle supports CarPlay then there probably isn't really any need to learn about the car's native entertainment/navigation system. 

 

Otherwise just check for any damage that may have occurred during delivery, and ensure that they have fitted any accessories that you ordered. That's it. 

heavenlywild
4222 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2802415 28-Oct-2021 08:38
Send private message

I would say make sure you check for scratches and what not both inside and out before you take possession of the car.

 

When I bought our last new car there was a big scratch on one of the pull down tables. It was quickly replaced with another. I suspect if I didn't point it out on the spot it may not been so easily resolved.

Handsomedan
4815 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2802422 28-Oct-2021 08:51
Send private message

heavenlywild:

 

I would say make sure you check for scratches and what not both inside and out before you take possession of the car.

 

When I bought our last new car there was a big scratch on one of the pull down tables. It was quickly replaced with another. I suspect if I didn't point it out on the spot it may not been so easily resolved.

 

 

That's terrible QC for a Bentley Bentayga. One's man would surely not be most pleased to be accepting that on behalf of one. ;)




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6354 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2802467 28-Oct-2021 09:31
Send private message

heavenlywild:

 

I would say make sure you check for scratches and what not both inside and out before you take possession of the car.

 

When I bought our last new car there was a big scratch on one of the pull down tables. It was quickly replaced with another. I suspect if I didn't point it out on the spot it may not been so easily resolved.

 

 

Replacing a whole car just because of a scratched table surface is a bit OTT isn't it?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Linux
9082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#2802516 28-Oct-2021 09:35
Send private message

eracode:

 

heavenlywild:

 

I would say make sure you check for scratches and what not both inside and out before you take possession of the car.

 

When I bought our last new car there was a big scratch on one of the pull down tables. It was quickly replaced with another. I suspect if I didn't point it out on the spot it may not been so easily resolved.

 

 

Replacing a whole car just because of a scratched table surface is a bit OTT isn't it?

 

 

@eracode I am sure they mean the table was replaced not the car

Nate001
526 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2802517 28-Oct-2021 09:36
Send private message

Check for any obvious damage/scratches, a quick walk around should do. You're not going to be checking panel gaps, unless its something really obvious and or metal is touching.

 

If you're not tech savvy then get them to show you features, otherwise I think its more fun to learn it yourself once you get home.

 

As others said problems may develop after a few months. They will fix it.

 

 

Gordy7
1528 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2802526 28-Oct-2021 09:48
Send private message

I created a new car pickup check list based on several guides found on the internet..... 

 

 

 

Colour?

 

Check body and paint work

 

Headlight protection.

 

Bonnet protection.

 

Mats and boot mat.

 

Tank of fuel

 

kM reading

 

Rego plates and cert – rego transfer

 

WoF sticker

 

Service sticker

 

 

 

Insurance

 

 

 

Body fitting and alignment, look under car.

 

Windscreen and other glass ok

 

Keys – smart and extra – ask for price of spare keys – Key code?

 

Use keys for doors and hatch/boot, disable smart key and test spare key.

 

Head lights, park lights, brake light, turn lights, rego plate lights.

 

Horn

 

Interior lights

 

Windscreen wipers and washer – front and rear - front and rear washer tanks?

 

Radio and Aircon, Screen and menus.

 

Manuals and service book

 

Under bonnet – Dip stick and oil, oil filler, brake fluid, power steering fluid, radiator and overflow tank…

 

Battery charge indicator and tight terminals

 

Boot panels and covers

 

Seat adjustment, folding down rear seats.

 

Wheels, lock nuts – test wheel key,

 

Boot - Spare wheel, jack and tools. Check where jacking points?

 

Boot panels - any boot anchor points?




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

tims

111 posts

Master Geek


  #2802540 28-Oct-2021 10:08
Send private message

Thanks for the replies guys, very helpful.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 