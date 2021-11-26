We would like to get an electric scooter for our 10yo and are looking for advice and recommendations.

He wont need massive distance, it wont need to be fast charging, but I do want it to handle Auckland hills and i would like it to be not too heavy for him. He'll just potter around on it with his friends.

We have seen a few that might cut the mustard, any comments or alternatives?

https://electricrider.co.nz/shop/gotrax-gxl-commuter-scooter-version-2/

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HEASGW0002/Segway-Ninebot-ES2-Kick-Scooter-MAX-Speed-25KMH-MA

One of my worries is hills, it isn't that flat where we live so I want to make sure it can handle them.

The prices range is probably up to $900 but if there are decent options cheaper that would be helpful.