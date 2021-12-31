If I buy a new Leaf for example, I can charge at 6.6 kW (max). If I buy a Ioniq 5 I can charge at 10.5 kW (max). Both at home via ac charging. I assume that the Ioniq is single phase (i.e., normal dometic) so that's a 50 A circuit breaker which is a big part of a 63 A supply. Have to be careful with that as it's not practical if my hot water is also running (3 kW elements) as these two together are close to 63 A CB rating. And charging times with the larger batteries for these cars are 11.5 hours for Leaf and don't know for the Ioniq, but say 10 hours or so.

This is OK but what about that three hours of free power I can get from Contact Energy (9PM-12AM=midnight)? If I can get a DC charger maybe I can charge my car at home in that three hours and then it costs nothing. These cars accept DC charging normally described as fast charging, but DC charging can be slow as well which simply means lower power level, so slower. I have three-phase power at home so that's not a problem. What can I buy from the market in NZ? I have only found one which is the DELTA 25 kW DC charger, but since it needs a 3-phase 50 A circuit, it is for practical use, too big. Also the Delta doesn't appear to be as information dense as the usual domestic fare, and needs a RFID card to use it. I would probably want a domestic designed DC charger I think.

Anyone got any suggestions?

Thanks