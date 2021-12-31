Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
EV - DC home charger
ShockProof

19 posts

Geek


#293126 31-Dec-2021 08:34
If I buy a new Leaf for example, I can charge at 6.6 kW (max). If I buy a Ioniq 5 I can charge at 10.5 kW (max). Both at home via ac charging. I assume that the Ioniq is single phase (i.e., normal dometic) so that's a 50 A circuit breaker which is a big part of a 63 A supply. Have to be careful with that as it's not practical if my hot water is also running (3 kW elements) as these two together are close to 63 A CB rating.  And charging times with the larger batteries for these cars are 11.5 hours for Leaf and don't know for the Ioniq, but say 10 hours or so.

 

This is OK but what about that three hours of free power I can get from Contact Energy (9PM-12AM=midnight)? If I can get a DC charger maybe I can charge my car at home in that three hours and then it costs nothing. These cars accept DC charging normally described as fast charging, but DC charging can be slow as well which simply means lower power level, so slower. I have three-phase power at home so that's not a problem. What can I buy from the market in NZ? I have only found one which is the DELTA 25 kW DC charger, but since it needs a 3-phase 50 A circuit, it is for practical use, too big. Also the Delta doesn't appear to be as information dense as the usual domestic fare, and needs a RFID card to use it. I would probably want a domestic designed DC charger I think.

 

Anyone got any suggestions?

 

Thanks

RobDickinson
1408 posts

Uber Geek


  #2840702 31-Dec-2021 08:36
I'd assume anything over 7kw is 3phase on an NZ based car.

 

 

 

You are not fitting a DC charger at home, you dont have the power supply to deal with it anyhow and the cost is high. All to save a few cents on electricity?

GV27
4226 posts

Uber Geek


  #2840713 31-Dec-2021 08:57
DC chargers are enormously expensive and AC units + cars are getting pretty smart. You can simply tell the car to add charge during the cheapest time frame, during which you'd probably get a decent amount of range anyway. 

RobDickinson
1408 posts

Uber Geek


  #2840715 31-Dec-2021 09:05
BTW 3 hours free charging every night at 7kw is 21kwh, or around 150km of range (at my use in my car), if you do less than that a day you'll be driving for free anyhow...



ShockProof

19 posts

Geek


  #2840717 31-Dec-2021 09:09
Any car charger built for NZ domestic will be single phase as it is assumed that a home doesn't have three phase power (but I do). The top limit is going to be about 11 kW as that is going to use a 50 A circuit breaker. A car maker is probably not going to sell a car where the home owner has to get a stronger power supply installed. Unless Tesla maybe.

 

Cost : 1 hour at 11 kW will cost about $3.30 and 3 hours is $9.90. If I was DC charging I would maybe get 20 kW x 3 hours is $18 of electricity. It is not cents we are looking at. Based on 30c/kWh.

ShockProof

19 posts

Geek


  #2840719 31-Dec-2021 09:17
I know some other electricity plans have cheaper rates at night, but free power is bright and shiney. Just interested if anyone knows on any other models that the one I found. Yes, I expect that they are higher cost than the AC units.

 

What does an AC unit actually do anyway? With AC input AC ouput, what happens inside? All the rectifying and current/voltage control happens in the car.

RobDickinson
1408 posts

Uber Geek


  #2840720 31-Dec-2021 09:18
ShockProof:

 

Any car charger built for NZ domestic will be single phase as it is assumed that a home doesn't have three phase power (but I do).

 

 

Thats.. not true.

 

ShockProof:

 

Cost : 1 hour at 11 kW will cost about $3.30 and 3 hours is $9.90. If I was DC charging I would maybe get 20 kW x 3 hours is $18 of electricity. It is not cents we are looking at. Based on 30c/kWh.

 

 

 

 

Again thats 60kwh of power, useful if you are doing 400km+ a day... Real world you wont be saving much money after you have paid many thousands of dollars for a 25kw DC charger plus line upgrade etc.

RobDickinson
1408 posts

Uber Geek


  #2840722 31-Dec-2021 09:20
https://www.ecogeek.co.nz/shop/deltadcrapidcharger

 

 

 

Heres a budget 25kw DC charger only $25k knock yourself out for free power.



ShockProof

19 posts

Geek


  #2840724 31-Dec-2021 09:27
Oh wasn't expecting that price. But there might be cheaper ones out there. I can buy battery chargers for stationary batteries that are only in the low thousands of dollars, I can't see what is especially expensive about a car charging one.

 

Which EV cars for sale in NZ use a three phase charger?

RobDickinson
1408 posts

Uber Geek


  #2840725 31-Dec-2021 09:28
All of them that charge over 7kw I think...

ShockProof

19 posts

Geek


  #2840726 31-Dec-2021 09:30
Overseas, Quasar bidirectional DC charger expected to retail for $4,000.

 

 

 

https://electrek.co/2020/01/06/wallbox-quasar-tesla-nissan/

RobDickinson
1408 posts

Uber Geek


  #2840730 31-Dec-2021 09:37
"From the install standpoint, it offers the same 7.4kW (240Vx 32A) of power to your car."

 

 

 

ok...

zenourn
245 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
DR

  #2840731 31-Dec-2021 09:41
I have a 22 kW 3-phase EVSE at home, can get a basic unit for ~$1k.

 

There are lots of cars that have, or have the option, of a 11 kW 3-phase on-board charger (Tesla, new MG ZS EV, Kia Niro, Audi etron...). The is also the Zoe which is one of the few cars that has a 22 kW on-board charger.

 

 

 

 

ShockProof

19 posts

Geek


  #2840732 31-Dec-2021 09:43
RobDickinson:

 

All of them that charge over 7kw I think...

 

 

 

 

So that Ioniq 5 will be three-phase? I test drove one of these but didn't get into the charging requirement. The specification do not state the power requirements for the Ioniq. But that would be better if it was 3-ph. But it is still limited by the on board rectifier.

 

 

 

I get the real world use arguement. Guess I just want to see what the far end looks like. My job used to be 85 km driving each day. Next job could be 125 km each day. Need to be charging five days a week to make that happen.

Obraik
1565 posts

Uber Geek


  #2840733 31-Dec-2021 09:44
Maybe it's time to find a different power provider if you're charging significantly longer than the free three hours. Meridian do an EV plan that offers a much reduced off peak rate (9c/kWh in Christchurch). It would take you a few decades of charging to get back what you spend on a DC charger just for free charging.

RobDickinson
1408 posts

Uber Geek


  #2840734 31-Dec-2021 09:45
https://pod-point.com/guides/vehicles/hyundai/2021/ioniq-5

 

 

 

According to that the ioniq 5 is 11kw on 3 phase. Just like any ev over 7kw would be (outside of America afik). 

