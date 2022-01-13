There are multiple threads with disparate information about Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) spread across Geekzone (from Climate Change through to DC home charging). I have started this thread to try and collate just the charging side of things. It is not a discussion of the relative merits of a particular EV or PHEV, or really how to live your life.

To that end, I’m interested what equipment GZers have installed to feed their electrified vehicle. Why they chose a particular charger, how it is integrated into their household power supply. I know some wag will post a picture of a standard 10A 3-pin wall socket (for use with a mode 2 IC-CPD). Don’t bother. However, anything above that is worth a mention, including things like caravan plugs.

I am currently (no pun intended) considering the best approach to take in our 1980s built home. The main distribution board for the house is pretty full and is at the other end of the house from the garage where the cars are parked (8 to 14m depending on which side of the garage). There is no room left on the board for a 32A(?) RCD that I think an EVSE would need, so that end of the supply chain will need changing. At the other end of things (in the garage) I ultimately see an EV and (at least initially) a PHEV being parked. While we could probably just get away with a mode 2 solution for the PHEV, my concern is the overall control of the load on the house as a whole. Some of the blurbs I have read about EVSEs call them ‘smart’. But I was unsure as to whether that refers to the charger to vehicle communication, or further. So would be interested in the particular brands of equipment people have gone with, and why.

The ultimate would be to have PV and batteries integrated into the mix, which is what I think @LinuxLuver has. Powering vehicles directly from the Sun is appealing. But a system such as that would require some serious planning.