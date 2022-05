Family members have a wallbox pulsar.

Seems nice enough. It uses Bluetooth, Can schedule charging, and set charge rate in 1A steps between 6A (I think) and 32A. Handy if one wants to manually show charging to match solar production.

It is a fairly expensive option cira $2k + install, and theirs don't have DC leakage protection, so a type B RCD was needed which costs cira $400 and occupies 4 bays in the circuit board.

Note there is a more premium version, the pulsar plus, which has Wifi, and DC leakage protection.

Personally I have a EO Mini Pro 2 being delivered (was able to get a cheap used one).

Advantages of this unit is:

- It doesn't have an attached cord, meaning I can charge both type 1 & type 2 cars from it.

- Has DC leakage protection built in.

- Mine is coming with a CT clamp to go around the my incoming power feed, reading the total draw of my house, and slowing the charging of my car if needed to avoid blowing my pole fuse. Important in my case as I think we have a power hungry (all electric: 32A induction cooktop, 16A oven, 16A hot water, 8A dryer etc.) house, with just a 63A (I think) pole fuse.

- Has some smarts, but I havn't looked into them as I don't intend to use them.

Disadvantage of this unit is that it is not future proofed to talk to other EO Mini Pro 2's to share capacity in a multi EV household. Their cheaper unit the EO Mini does support up to 6 units being controlled by a load manager, but this unit lacks built in DC leakage protection.

If you have a Tesla, getting their wall connector is worth considering. Two of them for sale on trademe at the moment for cheap. Note that some versions of the teala wall connector can be set to legacy mode via an internal switch to allow the charging of other brands of (type 2) EV's, but I think some versions cannot. Would need to look into carefully if you want to charge other brands of car's with one of these.