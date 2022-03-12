Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)why cars have "white bricks" on dash in front of steering wheel?
Batman

Mad Scientist
27699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#295206 12-Mar-2022 11:12
Send private message

i have noticed in the last few months that SUVs mainly (and some cars) have a white brick sized thing behind their windscreen, always in front of the steering wheel. 

 

is that for some kind of third party HUD or something?

 

weird.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
RunningMan
7023 posts

Uber Geek


  #2885293 12-Mar-2022 11:15
Send private message

It will be the screen for the HUD. It's a clear sheet but may look different from outside.

Batman

Mad Scientist
27699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2885296 12-Mar-2022 11:22
Send private message

hmm i guess it's only on SUVs because if I stuck a sheet of white paper the size of the HUD in my car i won't be able to see the road




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

RunningMan
7023 posts

Uber Geek


  #2885305 12-Mar-2022 11:42
Send private message

It's not white. You can see through it.



ANglEAUT
1678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2885315 12-Mar-2022 12:20
Send private message

Intuitive GPS Displays

 

The above is not the white brick that you talk about. It's also not the (assumed) A4 size sheet of paper.

 

That is a HUD unit which might look white from the outside, based on the angle. Image taken from Trendhunter. They also have this article.

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | SmartAss

Jase2985
11524 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2885433 12-Mar-2022 18:40
Send private message

If you see it so often take a picture and post it up.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 