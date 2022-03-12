i have noticed in the last few months that SUVs mainly (and some cars) have a white brick sized thing behind their windscreen, always in front of the steering wheel.
is that for some kind of third party HUD or something?
weird.
i have noticed in the last few months that SUVs mainly (and some cars) have a white brick sized thing behind their windscreen, always in front of the steering wheel.
is that for some kind of third party HUD or something?
weird.
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
It will be the screen for the HUD. It's a clear sheet but may look different from outside.
hmm i guess it's only on SUVs because if I stuck a sheet of white paper the size of the HUD in my car i won't be able to see the road
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
It's not white. You can see through it.
The above is not the white brick that you talk about. It's also not the (assumed) A4 size sheet of paper.
That is a HUD unit which might look white from the outside, based on the angle. Image taken from Trendhunter. They also have this article.
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
If you see it so often take a picture and post it up.