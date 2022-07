I have bought budget brand tyres from Hyperdrive in the past and found them to be ok from a price perspective. Bear in mind their advertised prices do not include fitting/balancing - that is added at checkout.

I did see their current 40% off sale advertised so I had a look at their site last night - I note that they hiked the price of BF Goodrich tyres before offering the 40% discount - ie the BFG All Terrains I've had my eye on for months were around $480 normally, but suddenly they are $810 (and the 40% discount brings them back down to $486+fitting). I am not sure if they have done this tactic with other brands as I don't actively monitor them all. I do know that the BFG's are generally never offered at a discount by Hyperdrive, so it's ironic that the one time they are included in a percentage off sale, they appear to have hiked the price first which is a bit sneaky IMO...

I did get a very good price from KATS (Kaiapoi Alignment & Tyres) today - $420 for the abovementioned BFG's, including fitting & balancing (+ free rotation & balancing for the life of the tyres) which to me is a no brainer. Plus it's supporting a small local business. I think it's definitely worth giving them a call to check their prices. "KATS - tigers on tyres, pussies on price". They have stores in Kaiapoi (obviously) and Rolleston.

On tyre brands, I'd say if you got 52,000kms out of your Continentals, you should probably stick with them as they obviously have good longevity on that vehicle.

