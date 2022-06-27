RobDickinson:

Letts get this out of the BYD thread...
tdgeek:
PolicyGuy:
I think you are mis-understanding the scale of the change in manufacturing going from ICE to BEV.
Basically you have to completely write off your investments in the huge, enormously expensive and high-staffed engine and gearbox plants. No more cast-iron or aluminium blocks; no more pistons, con-rods, crankshafts and camshafts; no more inlet and outlet manifolds, turbochargers, fuel injection systems, DPFs, catalyst converters, tailpipes & mufflers; no more 5 (or 6 or 8) speed gearboxes; no more clutch assemblies. All gone, together with the factories, furnaces and highly paid staff that currently make them.
About the only part of the business that is largely unchanged - in a new year, new model sense - is the panel pressing, painting and final assembly line. That's still an enormous business, but probably (a WAG) only half the existing enterprise
The Old Auto companies are going to have to write off billions and billions of dollars in obsoleted plant over less than ten years.
I hope my KiwiSaver fund doesn't have too much invested in Ford, Toyota, General Motors and so on. Or in service stations, for that matter
We are getting off topic. Car plants are not shutting down ICE manufacturing next year, ICE will be going for many years. It will wind down over time. Just as EV are winding up over time. The profits will continue to be from ICE, and again that will wind down over time
IMO there will not be a steady decline in ICE sales, they will fall off a cliff. Many in the industry are not prepared, many of those that are dont have a sustainable plan yet.
We are a year or two away from production cost parity ( 10-20% production as BEV), what happens then? How do you sell a car that will cost more to maintain, more to run, and have massively lower residuals, along side your BEV vehicle? You can argue a lto of brands are already keeping EV prices artificially high but this only works so long as companies whoa re all in (BYD, Tesla, Polestar etc) cant make enough or are not in your market.