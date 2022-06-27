RobDickinson:

The graph above shows an extremity optimistic phase out of fossil fuel vehicles. (Graph shows near zero by 2028)

One of the more progressive market's that has set dates in that regard is the UK. They have set 2030 as the year to stop the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles. New hybrid cars and vans that could drive a “significant distance” with no carbon coming out of the tailpipe, however, would be allowed to remain on sale until 2035.

I would pick that around 2030, the UK will see the launch of a bunch of hybrid power-trains that just meet whatever that “significant distance” criteria means. And a decent chunk of car sales will be these cars.

I would expect NZ to lag the UK by 5 - 10 years. If correct it would put our date for going pure EV new light vehicles at 2040 - 2045.

Poor countries like the poorer regions in South East Asia, Africa, South America, along with less environmentally concerned regions (Arab countries, possibly Australia), will likely lag NZ by potentially decades. If we say one decade, that takes us to 2050 - 2055...



Trucks, boats, stationary engines and aircraft will lag light vehicles by quite a period too.

Obviously I think the world is going to fail dismally at our emission reduction goals. But this does mean plenty of time for the auto industry to re-tool etc. Engine plants aren't going to be obsolete in a decade.

However the combined higher capital cost of EV's and Constraints in the likes of raw materials for batteries, could well mean significantly lower number of EV's get sold than a straight line growth projection would predict. This would result in increasing fleet ages.

Personally I don't think we will see an Osborne effect dip on car sales through this transition. If one wants an EV, and are happy with the currently available body styles (hatchback, soft SUV, Sedan, cargo van), there is not really much reason to wait. Current offerings are pretty decent, and we have hit a point where automakers are hitting up against resource availability issues and needing to hike prices (see EV6 and Polestar 2), quite a break from the trend of the last decade where EV's got massively better and cheaper at the same time.



As locations approach fossil fuel vehicle ban's, Late adopters of EV's are more likely to rush on conventional car's causing a sure in sales. Kinda like people buying up the Land-cruiser 200 before it went out of production, because they had a presence for it's v8 engine over the v6 in the landcriuier 300 (despite the latter being both more efficient and more powerful).

The reasons will be varied, (i.e. concern about charging an EV with no off street parking, desire to be able to do epic long trips while towing, dislike of current EV offerings, performance for manual transmission / ICE noise, simply want a cheaper car than current EV's...

This will mean each location will likely have a spike in sales before a pending ban. And a matching dip overall sales after a locations ban come in.







So overall I am predicting the auto industry to shrink with the move to EV's. There will be a bunch of pain that comes with this, and big winners an looser's.



I don't think we can predict now will be winners and looser, despite the finger pointing at the likes of Toyota, they could easily wait for the tech to be mature in say 2030, and start pumping out extremely competitive models that the legwook for has been done for in secrete. No real reason for Toyota to promote EV's given they have market leading hybrid tech that benefits from slower EV uptake.

Other real risk for the auto industry is that somebody cracks the driverless car problem in the next few decades. This would flip the industry on it's head.

Who-ever controls the first good driverless tech will make a fortune and have the power to dominate the industry.

Likely driverless cars will be very expensive, and we will need only a fraction of the number of them (good because they are likely to be expensive).

Most likely operating model is large fleet's owning car's and consumer's ordering them Uber style, but much much cheaper.

The need for far less vehicles in the fleet would decimate the auto industry.

The eventual fully automated fleet where car crash rates are far lower would further lower demand.

It is going to be an interesting few decades.