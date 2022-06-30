Technically speaking, it is actually a 100% emissions reduction in 2035

The outcome is written in black and white: "The Council also agreed to introduce a 100% CO2 emissions reduction target by 2035 for new cars and vans." Bear in mind the European Parliament also wants to outlaw sales of used ICE-powered vehicles, but that wasn't decided today. To that end, further negotiations will take place, but the new car sales ban is now written in stone.

Before the cutoff date, automakers will have to slash CO2 emissions by 55 percent for new cars and by 50 percent for vans by the end of this decade (2030?)