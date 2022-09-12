Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)CityHop - any experiences?
invisibleman18

1007 posts

Uber Geek


#299481 12-Sep-2022 08:27
Any recent experiences of using CityHop? In particular interested in their vans. Are there any hidden charges/pitfalls that aren't immediately obvious? Are the vehicles actually where they say they are when you go to pick them up or can someone swoop in at the last minute and take it even though you have booked? Also wondering if there's a chance you end up getting blamed for damage that was already there if you have no inspection with someone like a regular rental car.

 

I have a couple of large items (old furniture) I need to try and get to the tip but with only a small car that doesn't have a tow bar it's difficult to try and arrange transporting things of this size. I thought I'd have to hire a van or truck for the day which would be an expensive way of doing probably less than a 1 hour job. Just come across CityHop and I see they have vans available to hire by the hour close to where I live (Lower Hutt), so booking one for 1 or 2 hours could be the best option. Just wondering if anyone has recent experience with them. 

 

 

 

 

kiwiharry
880 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2965967 12-Sep-2022 08:36
I hired one for the first time earlier this year.

Charges were all outlined during the booking process so I knew what I was expected to pay.

Van was immediately adjacent to where I expected it. A member of public was parked in the CtyHop space when I went to collect the vehicle so it was parked about 3 spaces over.

The electronic card you get unlocks the vehicle so I don't think anybody else can grab/book your vehicle once you've booked it.

My van had some damage so I just took plenty of photos before I jumped in the van.

Fuel card was inside vehicle as expected.

Aside from physical condition of vehicle all else went well.




Stu

Stu
Hammered
6694 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2965970 12-Sep-2022 09:06
@nate keeps singing their praises.




It's not that I'm agoraphobic, it's just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Scott3
2931 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2966030 12-Sep-2022 09:43
Used them extensively a decade ago. (was living in the CBD and decided not to replace a car that got written off in a crash, given there was a cityhop car in the same carpark building I was paying $3600 a year for a space...).

 

At that stage they didn't have van's, just cheap hatchbacks (Mitsubishi i-car & Daihatsu sirion).

 

In general, system worked well.

 

If you book a car, it is reserved for you. There is some risk that a person before you could fail to return it on time, but that risk is fairly low. (penalties etc, for returning late without extending your booking).

 

 

 

Only once did I have an issue with getting a car. A while back, but I think it was some issue with my booking not being able to be pushed to the car, so it would not unlock for my RFID card. They ended up moving my booking to another car 10mins walk away. So just inconvenient.

 

 

 

At the time bookings could only be made in business hours which was a bit annoying. Hopefully they have automated that system by now.

 

I think they have added the ability to remote unlock, based on the van's in hardware store parking lots, and advertising that you can drive one away in XX minuets.



wellygary
6779 posts

Uber Geek


  #2966036 12-Sep-2022 10:01
Have used them a couple of times over the last few years ( moving sofa's washing machines etc) 

 

Its pretty much as it says on the box, book online, go get van, do job return van, 

 

The only small point is they bill twice, you pay the upfront hire charge first up, and then later in the month you get the "per kilometre" charge,  

 

But I would certainly use them again , its hugely easier than hiring and towing a trailer around town.. 

invisibleman18

1007 posts

Uber Geek


  #2966040 12-Sep-2022 10:11
Great, thanks for the quick responses. Can't hire a trailer as I don't have a tow bar on my car and I wasn't keen on paying for a van/truck for a whole day just to do one trip to the tip so looks like this is the way to go for this job. I'd forgotten but it turns out I already have a login - I think I tried signing up when I was in Auckland for a day without a car a while back but as it took time to verify the account and I didn't have a key card I just got an Uber. So looks like I'll just need to pop down to Mitre 10 where the vans are to get a card before I book.

