Any recent experiences of using CityHop? In particular interested in their vans. Are there any hidden charges/pitfalls that aren't immediately obvious? Are the vehicles actually where they say they are when you go to pick them up or can someone swoop in at the last minute and take it even though you have booked? Also wondering if there's a chance you end up getting blamed for damage that was already there if you have no inspection with someone like a regular rental car.

I have a couple of large items (old furniture) I need to try and get to the tip but with only a small car that doesn't have a tow bar it's difficult to try and arrange transporting things of this size. I thought I'd have to hire a van or truck for the day which would be an expensive way of doing probably less than a 1 hour job. Just come across CityHop and I see they have vans available to hire by the hour close to where I live (Lower Hutt), so booking one for 1 or 2 hours could be the best option. Just wondering if anyone has recent experience with them.