Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Car parts software
David321

255 posts

Ultimate Geek


#301938 17-Oct-2022 13:23
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

 

 

I've always been a little curious about the software auto service providers use to get the correct parts for their customers cars, and now that I am buying parts online I am more curious about it as it would be quite handy.

 

A few examples just recently-

 

An automotive Air Con servicer could find out what cabin filter I needed for my car just from the number plate. 

 

Repco can also get all sorts of information on parts on their computers with just a rego plate number.

 

Even james bull and other lock smiths can order the correct frequency transponder keys (FOBS) with a rego plate.

 

 

 

Is it likely this is available online, or perhaps it is a subscription based software? 

 

 

 

Curious if anyone knows a bit more about this stuff.

 

 

 

Thanks,




_David_

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
GV27
4469 posts

Uber Geek


  #2983737 17-Oct-2022 13:30
Send private message quote this post

Partmaster would be a start.

 

The SCA website has this functionality too, I think?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
RunningMan
7175 posts

Uber Geek


  #2983905 17-Oct-2022 15:04
Send private message quote this post

I think most use Autoinfo as a back end.

neb

neb
7037 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2983931 17-Oct-2022 16:28
Send private message quote this post

GV27:

The SCA website has this functionality too, I think?

 

 

It does to some extent, but when I tried it it didn't look like they did auto body parts and similar.



fearandloathing
369 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2983948 17-Oct-2022 17:28
Send private message quote this post

Car model can be found using https://www.carjam.co.nz/

David321

255 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2984121 18-Oct-2022 06:43
Send private message quote this post

GV27:

 

Partmaster would be a start.

 

The SCA website has this functionality too, I think?

 

 

 

 

Just took a look at that Partsmaster site, that's really handy, there's a few parts i cant find info for, but very good nonetheless.

 

Thanks for sharing 




_David_

boosacnoodle
438 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2984167 18-Oct-2022 08:40
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

I think most use Autoinfo as a back end.

 

 

This is the software most places use. It is a subscription.

martyyn
1751 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2984212 18-Oct-2022 11:07
Send private message quote this post

For BMW's.

 

Carjam the plate to get the VIN.

 

RealOEM the vin to get the part number.

 

Then call Grant at Euroitalian if you want to support local, or use Schmiedmann or FCPEuro depending on the age of the car, availability of the parts and the exchange rate.



Mehrts
593 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2984227 18-Oct-2022 11:26
Send private message quote this post

For my Mondeo, I've found this site to be awesome for providing OEM part numbers, as well as aftermarket equivalent part numbers for pretty much every single item on the vehicle.

Once I have the part numbers then I can find the most economical way of getting my hands on them (Amazon, Ebay, Trademe etc).

If you don't have the VIN, you can simply drill down through the vehicle make/model/spec list to find what you need.

Speedy885
177 posts

Master Geek


  #2987317 24-Oct-2022 13:35
Send private message quote this post

For Japanese cars, the dealer software is available if you look in the right places - usually called an EPC or Electronic Parts Catalog. Toyota/Mitsi/Nissan ones are also available online at places like Amayama (which is a legit place to buy OEM parts too) and partsouq etc

mudguard
1449 posts

Uber Geek


  #2987331 24-Oct-2022 14:54
Send private message quote this post

Speedy885: For Japanese cars, the dealer software is available if you look in the right places - usually called an EPC or Electronic Parts Catalog. Toyota/Mitsi/Nissan ones are also available online at places like Amayama (which is a legit place to buy OEM parts too) and partsouq etc

 

 

 

I've used Amayama a bit to get OEM parts for my old Civic.

David321

255 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2987549 25-Oct-2022 08:05
Send private message quote this post

Cheers all, I have found parts master and amayama the best, these should be very helpful.




_David_

jpoc
1043 posts

Uber Geek


  #2987833 25-Oct-2022 15:29
Send private message quote this post

Take what they say with a pinch of salt.

 

If I visit repco or sca and ask for an air filter, they wll ask for the rego. I give them the rego and they go into the back and cheerfully fetch the correct component for a Nissan Sunny. Won't fit my Toyota.

 

They refuse to accept that things can be wrong because the computer cannot be mistaken.

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08

HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05

Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02

Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01

Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 