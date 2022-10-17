Hi all,
I've always been a little curious about the software auto service providers use to get the correct parts for their customers cars, and now that I am buying parts online I am more curious about it as it would be quite handy.
A few examples just recently-
An automotive Air Con servicer could find out what cabin filter I needed for my car just from the number plate.
Repco can also get all sorts of information on parts on their computers with just a rego plate number.
Even james bull and other lock smiths can order the correct frequency transponder keys (FOBS) with a rego plate.
Is it likely this is available online, or perhaps it is a subscription based software?
Curious if anyone knows a bit more about this stuff.
Thanks,