Basically this is an announcement that Cubic have the Contract.. and not much more

All they are currently "promising" is to roll it out in Canterbury ( one region, with one transport type) in 2024, "with the rest to follow" No further dates have been announced,

This is project NEXT, which has already been hugely delayed, rescoped and revisited and its still not clear when we will actually see it cover more than one region and most importantly more than one set of fare types...

There is still a whole lot more water to flow under this bridge yet....