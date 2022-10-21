Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Just as Wellington Rail goes Snapper.................
cshwone

905 posts

Ultimate Geek


#301999 21-Oct-2022 09:08
Send private message quote this post

................... so the government announces a unified public transport payment system.

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/130221756/major-change-coming-to-how-kiwis-pay-for-public-transport

 

 

 

 

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12113 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2985744 21-Oct-2022 09:30
Send private message quote this post

Won't happen in Auckland.

 

AT don't even follow their own rules, so don't see them following anyone elses.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Stu1
1121 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2985747 21-Oct-2022 09:35
Send private message quote this post

As long as not snapper I’m happy

wellygary
6837 posts

Uber Geek


  #2985751 21-Oct-2022 09:47
Send private message quote this post

Basically this is an announcement that Cubic have the Contract.. and not much more

 

All they are currently "promising" is to roll it out in Canterbury ( one region, with one transport type) in 2024, "with the rest to follow" No further dates have been announced,

 

This is project NEXT, which has already been hugely delayed, rescoped and revisited and  its still not clear when we will actually see it cover more than one region and most importantly more than one set of fare types...

 

There is still a whole lot more water to flow under this bridge yet....

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08

HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05

Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02

Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01

Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12

FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 