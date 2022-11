I find it surprising that the likes of MG & BYD are being recommended. Would they not all be heaps of puss just waiting to break down in exciting new & expensive ways? I just can't see them being a sensible option, unless you want to constantly upgrade while they are still under warranty.

Sportage should be a good option. I love diesels & own a Sante Fe diesel at the moment, but would have to agree - buying a newer diesel is not sensible, especially anything with a DPF if it's primarily used around town. Hyundai/Kia seem to have a lot of trouble with petrol engines in the states, but you don't seem to hear about so many issues here. Not sure if they are made in the same location, or if they are even the same engines.

The Tucson is the same car as the Sportage - seems the Kia is often slightly cheaper. I reckon the Tucson before the current model is a pretty nice looking vehicle (for a SUV), more so than the Kia. Not sure what your budget is, but maybe something like this.