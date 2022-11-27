Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Trailer repair - Auckland
#302496 27-Nov-2022 17:26
Hi All,

 

My trailer has a cheap Chinese 1 7/8 coupling. 

 

Something like this https://www.topmaq.co.nz/steel-towbar-hitch-coupler-kit-avtr0900?gclid=Cj0KCQiAj4ecBhD3ARIsAM4Q_jEkF7XDHQZUQ47eduAzt62pH8RDeYn-2sjEkRYW9nupFDfzwVhxo3YaAtSJEALw_wcB

 

The coupling will not come off the tow ball some time and it is really frustrating.

 

I am looking for a recommendation for trailer repair in Auckland.

 

The issue is the current coupling is a 2 hole coupling and they are few and far between, 4 hole seem to be more common however the drawbar is only 50mm x 50mm so will need a bit of welding for an adaptor plate or some other innovative solution , I dont think you can use U bots for a coupling.

 

John

 

 

 

 




  #3002236 27-Nov-2022 17:46
looks like CM has coupling for 50mm box section https://www.trailerpartsnz.com/product_info.php/coupling-pressed-body-900kg-p-2143

 

otherwise pay to post a pic of trailer and what part of auckland. any decent garage should be able to fix a trailer.

