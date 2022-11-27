Hi All,

My trailer has a cheap Chinese 1 7/8 coupling.

Something like this https://www.topmaq.co.nz/steel-towbar-hitch-coupler-kit-avtr0900?gclid=Cj0KCQiAj4ecBhD3ARIsAM4Q_jEkF7XDHQZUQ47eduAzt62pH8RDeYn-2sjEkRYW9nupFDfzwVhxo3YaAtSJEALw_wcB

The coupling will not come off the tow ball some time and it is really frustrating.

I am looking for a recommendation for trailer repair in Auckland.

The issue is the current coupling is a 2 hole coupling and they are few and far between, 4 hole seem to be more common however the drawbar is only 50mm x 50mm so will need a bit of welding for an adaptor plate or some other innovative solution , I dont think you can use U bots for a coupling.

John