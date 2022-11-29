so i tested a vehicle that has a plate inside saying "not to be driven by civilians on public roads in NZ" or something to that effect

it's not the PRO model so it may or may not be the one you'd actually get

- menu - did my head in. had no idea how to work anything. everything is touch, some haptic, not a single button in sight.

- sound system - not bad. bass is there, midrange is there, treble is there. 7/10. but i don't know if this is the base or the upgrade system

- turn circle - slightly worse than Atto 3, much better than EV6

- space - between Atto 3 and EV6 i thought. the boot is meant to be a lot bigger but it didn't look it, who knows

- rear seats - you are not squatting, very easy to get in and out of. won't fit 3 adults

- front seats - all manual adjustment

- lights are meant to be better than Koreans', and rather good.

- noise - as noisy as Atto 3

- driving dynamic - better than most ICE, worse than some EV, quite a bit of lean in the corners but it will turn, tyre squealing and all.