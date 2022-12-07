scottjpalmer

@cshwone:@wellygary:cshwone:
And just a cautionary tale from this mornings trip in on the Wairarapa Line. People who previously relied on transfers from Upper Hutt to their Hutt Valley destinations are being stung with $10 penalties if they snap on in the Wairarapa and snap off at a suburban Hutt Valley line station. It is a fault that the train staff are aware of and it has been communicated upwards but in the meantime some people are snapping off at Upper Hutt then immediately snapping on again for their onwards journey (which still costs more but not $10)
Snapper posted this on Twitter yesterday ... The TLDR is don't tag off until your final destination....
Rail to rail transfers When transferring to a different train on the same line, follow these steps:
1. Tag on where you start your journey
2. Get off the train & DON’T tag off
3. Wait for connecting train (DON’T tag on before you board)
4. Tag off at destination station.
The problem is that the Snapper implementation is treating the Wairarapa Line as totally different from the Hutt Valley Line - Try buying a 30 day pass between say Featherston and Trentham - you can't.
So the above advice doesn't work as, as far as the system is concerned, the Wairarapa Line is not on the same line as the Hutt Line