scottjpalmer

cshwone:

And just a cautionary tale from this mornings trip in on the Wairarapa Line. People who previously relied on transfers from Upper Hutt to their Hutt Valley destinations are being stung with $10 penalties if they snap on in the Wairarapa and snap off at a suburban Hutt Valley line station. It is a fault that the train staff are aware of and it has been communicated upwards but in the meantime some people are snapping off at Upper Hutt then immediately snapping on again for their onwards journey (which still costs more but not $10)



Snapper posted this on Twitter yesterday ... The TLDR is don't tag off until your final destination....

@TeamSnapper 6 Dec

Rail to rail transfers When transferring to a different train on the same line, follow these steps:

1. Tag on where you start your journey

2. Get off the train & DON’T tag off

3. Wait for connecting train (DON’T tag on before you board)

4. Tag off at destination station.