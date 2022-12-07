scottjpalmer

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Snapper issues between Wairarapa and Hutt rail lines
7-Dec-2022 11:05
Started elsewhere taking a different thread off topic. To be continued here.

@cshwone:

@wellygary:


cshwone:


And just a cautionary tale from this mornings trip in on the Wairarapa Line. People who previously relied on transfers from Upper Hutt to their Hutt Valley destinations are being stung with $10 penalties if they snap on in the Wairarapa and snap off at a suburban Hutt Valley line station. It is a fault that the train staff are aware of and it has been communicated upwards but in the meantime some people are snapping off at Upper Hutt then immediately snapping on again for their onwards journey (which still costs more but not $10)



Snapper posted this on Twitter yesterday  ... The TLDR is don't tag off until your final destination....


@TeamSnapper 6 Dec


 Rail to rail transfers When transferring to a different train on the same line, follow these steps:


1. Tag on where you start your journey
2. Get off the train & DON’T tag off
3. Wait for connecting train (DON’T tag on before you board)
4. Tag off at destination station.



The problem is that the Snapper implementation is treating the Wairarapa Line as totally different from the Hutt Valley Line - Try buying a 30 day pass between say Featherston and Trentham - you can't.


So the above advice doesn't work as, as far as the system is concerned, the Wairarapa Line is not on the same line as the Hutt Line

  7-Dec-2022 11:21
Whereas a commute consisting of a train followed by bus requires tagging on-off for each segment.  Not sure how that works for a 30-day pass.  I do know that in my case the entire trip could be covered by one monthly pass

 

A cynic might suggest that Metlink is involved so the outcome was always going to be a dog's breakfast.




"Muffins" spelt backwards is what you do when you take them out of the oven.

  7-Dec-2022 11:49
Another glitch to be aware of with the 30-Day rail pass is the bus element of it, it only asks what your starting and end stations are to work out how many zones to charge for but in my case using the bus from Wainuiomata the bus crosses a zone so I have to tell it I'm travelling from Naenae to get it to calculate 5 zones when in fact I'm actually using Waterloo which is in Zone 4

