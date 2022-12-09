For those interested in RNZAF or general aviation happenings, the first of four brand new Boeing P-8A "Poseidon" maritime surveilance & patrol aircraft will touch down at RNZAF Base Ohakea in the Manawatu on Tuesday (scheduled date).



These four aircraft will take over duties from the P-3K2 "Orion" aircraft which were delivered to the RNZAF in the mid 60's. Three of the six Orions have already been retired at RNZAF Base Woodbourne near Blenheim. They were operated out of RNZAF Base Whenuapai (Auckland) for their entire existence.

The purpose-built hangar for the P-8's is nowhere near completion, but they'll still operate from their designated flightline area until the buidling is complete.



Here's some more info regarding this new capability.



