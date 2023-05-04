Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Clean Car Discount changes July 2023
#304449 4-May-2023 19:06
Rebates and fees are changing from 1st July, making most new car purchasers at least $1500 worse off, and removing much of the rebate from hybrids (PHEVs will still get something but most other hybrids miss out). 

 

Do people think they will buy now to avoid the price changes?

 

The only category that will be better off is used EVs, by $57, but all other categories lose out. Only cars below with CO2 emissions below 100 g/km will now get a rebate, so a used Prius S that currently gets a $1,429 rebate will soon get no rebate at all.

 

More details are here and it is only for a very tiny range around 150 g/km where the difference for new cars is less than $1500 (look at vertical distance between the two lines on the graphs). For used cars the biggest impact is on hybrids and smaller petrol and diesel cars.

  #3072420 4-May-2023 19:08
Existing discussion thread https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=197896&page_no=575#3070096 

 
 
 
 

  #3072427 4-May-2023 19:29
RunningMan:

 

Existing discussion thread https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=197896&page_no=575#3070096 

 

 

Thanks, didn't see that. Mods can delete this thread if they want. 

 

But in defence I will mention that that thread is a 500 page long thread around EV news, and the changes affect everyone, not just EV owners. Having super long discussion threads makes it hard to know what the thread is talking about.

  #3072429 4-May-2023 19:37
In Hindsight I (as one of the more prolific posters on the topic), should have created a new thread for the extensive discussion on the Clean Car discount policy.

 

The discussion in the EV thread started as lightweight speculation, so I kept discussing their, even when the discussion became heavier, and included a lot of content specifically about non EV aspect's of the scheme (such as Hybrid mobility vehicles).

 

I would be fine for mod's to move the Clean car discussion posts here (but the effort involved might be excessive)



  #3072475 4-May-2023 20:00
Thanks Scott3 - it is all good, I just didn't know about that, and was a little slow to post this anyway. Makes more sense just to delete this.

