Lets not start the EV Fire debate as it simply is not a thing.

If you think it is a thing then show me evidence of a single EV Battery Fire that has happened in New Zealand reported by the media who seriously love reporting anything negative about electric vehicles. Not talking about that house fire in the Coromandel fire late last year that was rumored to be an EV (Coromandel bach fire: EV not to blame for devastating blaze at $3.7m Cooks Beach property) or the Auckland Harbor Bridge Tesla fire last year also that was caused by a drunk driver who was driving at motorway speeds on a flat tyre she curbed earlier.

The thing is there is so much misinformation out there but the fact is Electric Vehicles are far less likely to burst into flames than their dinosaur fuel cousins:

(Source: https://www.autoinsuranceez.com/gas-vs-electric-car-fires/ )

And while it is true that an EV Battery fire is harder to put out there are solutions for that in the form of EV Fire Blankets that places like the ferries have also: https://bridgehill.com/fire-blankets/car/

But again, if you believe that EV fires happen all the time you're mistaken. Hybrid fires perhaps (which many people get confused with) but EV fires are actually incredibly rare.

Scooters and Electric Bikes however are a different story. These are often built at a cost and do not have the same battery management systems a modern EV has. This discussion isn't about that however. But EV misinformation is seriously out of control.