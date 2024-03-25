Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Car wheel cleaning problem
David321

452 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312187 25-Mar-2024 09:52
Just curious if there are any auto detailer pros on here or even hobbyists such as myself?

 

It seems to be getting popular these days, largely due to the influx of before and after videos being posted to social media these days, there is a reddit sub for auto detailing which has close to 1 million members.

 

Gone are the days of a basic car wash soap brush with maybe a cut and polish, nowadays it's all about the two bucket method, wash mitts (no brushes under any circumstances), and diy spray on ceramic coatings.

 

Perhaps if there is enough people interested in it here there could be an auto detailing sub added?

 

Anyway since reddits filters keep removing my post ill try it here and maybe someone can help?

 

I have been trying to get the wheels on my car fully clean for a while now, they had a light brown coating on them which the wheel cleaning products remove, but there is always spots left over. The cleaning products will not remove these even after repeat cleans.

 

I have tried Armor all wheel cleaner, turtle wax wheel cleaner and also meguiars ultimate wheel cleaner, can anyone tell me what it is remaining on my wheels and what might get it off?

 

I am unable to say the finish of the wheels as I am unsure, but if it helps its a 2012 CX5 and I think the rims are original.

 

Photo of the wheel with product applied (forgot to get a pic before product applied), and photo of the end result after two applications of wheel cleaner.

 

 

 




_David_

 1 | 2
dfnt
1500 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3210462 25-Mar-2024 10:17
Could be iron deposits from brake dust, I'd probably hit it with IronX or ValetPro Dragon's Breath though the latter is out of stock. I've used both and they're good.

 

https://detaildepot.co.nz/collections/wheel-tyre-cleaners-dressing/products/carpro-irx500-iron-x-iron-filings-and-contaminants-cleaner

 

https://www.unitedcarcare.co.nz/products/dragons-breath?variant=28756252813 

 

Although I see the Meguiars stuff is the same/similar so /shrug. The alternative is to get a kids paddling pool and soak the wheels over night in a solution to help.

 
 
 
 

David321

452 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3210467 25-Mar-2024 10:27
dfnt:

 

Although I see the Meguiars stuff is the same/similar so /shrug. The alternative is to get a kids paddling pool and soak the wheels over night in a solution to help.

 

 

 

 

Yeah I saw the meguiars stuff mentions "+iron remover" which is why I thought id try that, I really don't want keep paying $30-$40 a 600ml-700ml bottle for things that may not work, hence I am asking for advice.

 

Paddling pool sounds awesome the only problem is I would have no idea to make a suitable solution to soak them in.




_David_

Senecio
2641 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3210488 25-Mar-2024 11:26
I'm a bit of detailing enthusiast and my advice is to not get too fussy about the inside barrels of alloy wheels. The paint on the inside barrels is more porous than that of the faces and the car body so they will always pick up more embedded contamination. 



David321

452 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3210491 25-Mar-2024 11:27
Senecio:

 

I'm a bit of detailing enthusiast and my advice is to not get too fussy about the inside barrels of alloy wheels. The paint on the inside barrels is more porous than that of the faces and the car body so they will always pick up more embedded contamination. 

 

 

 

 

OCD, can't help it, need those spots gone!




_David_

MikeB4
18435 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3210498 25-Mar-2024 11:49
Two things that may help...

 

     

  1. Try cleaning with WD 30. Allow ro sit on the wheel then clean with a sponge. Thoroughly rinse after.
  2.  Try a mix of white Vinegar and Baking Soda. Again allow to sit on the wheel then work around the wheel with a sponge. Rinse well.

floydbloke
3469 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3210502 25-Mar-2024 11:55
If any of you detailing enthusiasts get bored with your own vehicles or run out of bits to polish feel free to come and wash my car.




Roses are red, that much is true, but violets are purple, not ****ing blue!

Bee

Bee
728 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3210543 25-Mar-2024 13:17
Sorry to derail your topic a little, but the science behind Vinegar and Baking Soda doesnt support it as a cleaner, just a waste of Vinegar - use baking soda and water and a LOT of scrubbing.

 

 

 

vinegar-and-baking-soda-a-cleaning-hack-or-just-a-bunch-of-fizz?




Doing your best is much more important than being the best.



MikeB4
18435 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3210545 25-Mar-2024 13:23
Bee:

 

Sorry to derail your topic a little, but the science behind Vinegar and Baking Soda doesnt support it as a cleaner, just a waste of Vinegar - use baking soda and water and a LOT of scrubbing.

 

 

 

vinegar-and-baking-soda-a-cleaning-hack-or-just-a-bunch-of-fizz?

 

 

Vinegar is a solvent and can be effective for lifting chemical off surfaces. Car wheels attract a range of chemicals. Vinegar's PH level is below 7.0 thus why I suggested using it.

wellygary
8144 posts

Uber Geek


  #3210550 25-Mar-2024 13:44
MikeB4:

 

Vinegar is a solvent and can be effective for lifting chemical off surfaces. Car wheels attract a range of chemicals. Vinegar's PH level is below 7.0 thus why I suggested using it.

 

 

Vinegar has a Ph of around 3, Baking soda is around 9. adding Baking soda is lovely for oxidising, but you are weakening the vinegar as you drag its Ph closer to neutral

 

 

 

I would start with a non stick pot scrubber ( the blue ones) and maybe a some light scourer (Jif etc) and see how it goes,
if you get no luck you could move on to something like 0000 steel wool and see what happens,
It looks like the "round"  marks might be due to stone chips damaging the top clear coat of the paint and allowing more adhesion for the brake dust. 

 

As others have said, its gonna likely require scrubbing, rather that a easy chemical in a bottle  solution 

Senecio
2641 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3210685 25-Mar-2024 16:25
Realistically, short of acid dipping those wheels and undertaking a full refrub on them you are not going to move those spots. As I said earlier, the paint used on the inside of alloy wheel barrels is very porous. That contamination is deeply embeded within the paint pores and is not going to be removed short of removing the paint and starting again from bare metal. Even a cut and polish isn't going to remove enough material to get the contamination out of the paint.

mattwnz
19984 posts

Uber Geek


  #3210708 25-Mar-2024 17:27
David321:

 

Senecio:

 

I'm a bit of detailing enthusiast and my advice is to not get too fussy about the inside barrels of alloy wheels. The paint on the inside barrels is more porous than that of the faces and the car body so they will always pick up more embedded contamination. 

 

 

 

 

OCD, can't help it, need those spots gone!

 

 

 

 

How long have you had the car for, because that brown stain looks like it has never been cleaned? You shouldn't see (notice) the inside of the rims when the wheels are on. If you took this to be detailed, they probably wouldn't do it any better than you have done. It is possibly pitting and corrosion  too. IMO they look fine for the age, as 12 years old is fairly old and they are on a more of an economy vehicle that is also fairly old. 

ascroft
386 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3211520 27-Mar-2024 09:45
Might be a slight tangent but have found recent tar removal products don’t work now (old bar bugs great new foam stuff rubbish) but WD40 was fine for removing tar - would give that a go for this if it’s on the surface. Sounds like maybe it isn’t though?




common sense is not very common

SATTV
1619 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3211522 27-Mar-2024 09:57
If it is rust or iron ore. Try oxalic acid. This is a rust remover according to my old science teacher circa 1987.
Derived from the leaves of rhubarb plants.
Make a solution and spray on to the rims and let soak. Scrub off with water and stiff bristle brush. Re apply if needed.




I know enough to be dangerous

Senecio
2641 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3211540 27-Mar-2024 10:49
Please don't use strong acidic or akaline products on any painted car surfaces. Dedicated wheel cleaners are marketed as pH neutral for a reason. Strong acids or bases may remove some staining but they will also damage the paint surface leaving them more vulnerable to future staining or even full coating failure.

Rickles
2895 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3212024 29-Mar-2024 11:07
Many years ago I restored an MGA sports car that had similar marks (ventilated style holes and central chrome wing nut style).

 

Only solution was getting them sand blasted and re-sprayed.

