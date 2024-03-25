Just curious if there are any auto detailer pros on here or even hobbyists such as myself?

It seems to be getting popular these days, largely due to the influx of before and after videos being posted to social media these days, there is a reddit sub for auto detailing which has close to 1 million members.

Gone are the days of a basic car wash soap brush with maybe a cut and polish, nowadays it's all about the two bucket method, wash mitts (no brushes under any circumstances), and diy spray on ceramic coatings.

Perhaps if there is enough people interested in it here there could be an auto detailing sub added?

Anyway since reddits filters keep removing my post ill try it here and maybe someone can help?

I have been trying to get the wheels on my car fully clean for a while now, they had a light brown coating on them which the wheel cleaning products remove, but there is always spots left over. The cleaning products will not remove these even after repeat cleans.

I have tried Armor all wheel cleaner, turtle wax wheel cleaner and also meguiars ultimate wheel cleaner, can anyone tell me what it is remaining on my wheels and what might get it off?

I am unable to say the finish of the wheels as I am unsure, but if it helps its a 2012 CX5 and I think the rims are original.

