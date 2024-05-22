DMWellington

Hi all,

I've just pulled the trigger on my first Tesla (Model 3 Performance) and I have a question around music. I've looked around online and from what I can tell you have the option of Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Bluetooth or music on an USB drive.

It seems that (from my reading) none of these services is great on a Tesla and that apart from Tidal, there is no offline mode so if I drop out of cell range = no music. I've also read that the codec/bitrate for Bluetooth isn't the best.

Keen to hear from owners on your experience with streaming services/Bluetooth (not sure I could ever go back to loading a USB drive).

I'm OK with changing streaming providers to get the best experience at music a very important part of driving for me. My least favorable method would be Bluetooth but if that's the best there is it would be good to hear others view of sound quality.

Thanks in advance.

DM