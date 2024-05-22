Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Tesla Model 3 Music Listening Options
DMWellington

30 posts

Geek


#312841 22-May-2024 13:19
Hi all,

 

I've just pulled the trigger on my first Tesla (Model 3 Performance) and I have a question around music. I've looked around online and from what I can tell you have the option of Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Bluetooth or music on an USB drive. 

 

It seems that (from my reading) none of these services is great on a Tesla and that apart from Tidal, there is no offline mode so if I drop out of cell range = no music. I've also read that the codec/bitrate for Bluetooth isn't the best. 

 

Keen to hear from owners on your experience with streaming services/Bluetooth (not sure I could ever go back to loading a USB drive).

 

I'm OK with changing streaming providers to get the best experience at music a very important part of driving for me. My least favorable method would be Bluetooth but if that's the best there is it would be good to hear others view of sound quality.

 

 

 

Thanks in advance.

 

DM

richms
27986 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233452 22-May-2024 13:25
Tidal is only hifi on wifi or downloaded by wifi stuff.

 

I have found that with hotspotting the car to my phone, on the mighty mobile cheap plan which should be enough to stream comfortably, it is not as the car seems to treat any wifi connection as a free for all and does other stuff on it.

 

Works fine on my full speed data vodafone hotspot till I hit the cap and it slows to useless speeds.

 

But TBH, anything played on the car sounds very lossy like, even when its tidal hifi. Sure, the hifi is less bad but its not what I would call a great listening experiance. Seems all DSPd to an extreme and not as pleasant to listen to as other systems, but it sure stays clear when you turn it up.

 

 




michaelmurfy
meow
13204 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233453 22-May-2024 13:40
I've got a Model 3 Long Range (so has premium interior / audio) and I use Spotify, TuneIn and just regular FM Radio.

 

No issues at all, sound quality is top notch even on Spotify. You're thinking too much into it. Your car does also cache music while you're listening.

 

Tidal does offer offline playlists and I've tried this but went back to Spotify.




heavenlywild
5043 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3233454 22-May-2024 13:48
Yep, never ran into a situation where say my Spotify stopped playing music because I was in the middle of nowhere.

 

It's all going to be fine, enjoy your new ride. It's a non issue :)




DMWellington

30 posts

Geek


  #3233456 22-May-2024 13:59
heavenlywild:

 

Yep, never ran into a situation where say my Spotify stopped playing music because I was in the middle of nowhere.

 

It's all going to be fine, enjoy your new ride. It's a non issue :)

 

 

That's probably the main thing I was concerned with, travelling somewhere and coverage drops out. Sound like it does do some caching though so that's good to know. 

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3233459 22-May-2024 14:14
There’s always the option to BT Spotify from your phone on the occasions when the car’s connection is iffy.

I use the car’s Spotify account via the $11/month Tesla sub, but have on a number of times needed to use my personal Spotify account on my phone, which has lots of music saved for offline usage - this has been more for periods where the car’s data speeds have been dodgy (luckily more in the past), though it’s also useful on holidays and we’re in dead spots (eg, Fiordland).

richms
27986 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233509 22-May-2024 14:44
I have had the data drop out when doing a Mangawhai run for long enough to affect playback.

 

It seems the latest update has removed the downloaded section on the tidal app to see what is currently downloaded in one list, I have to rely on going into my mixes and finding one with the hifi label beside it which means it has to have downloaded it when data is off. Most of my data issues have been in rush hour in the morning when its so bad that its not even able to show the maps properly rather than leaving signal area. Seems to come right once I hit onewa road at about 9:10




davidcole
6013 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3233522 22-May-2024 15:33
richms:

 

I have had the data drop out when doing a Mangawhai run for long enough to affect playback.

 

It seems the latest update has removed the downloaded section on the tidal app to see what is currently downloaded in one list, I have to rely on going into my mixes and finding one with the hifi label beside it which means it has to have downloaded it when data is off. Most of my data issues have been in rush hour in the morning when its so bad that its not even able to show the maps properly rather than leaving signal area. Seems to come right once I hit onewa road at about 9:10

 

 

just go back to tapes.




Dingbatt
6738 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3233529 22-May-2024 15:55
When you are travelling at “ludicrous speed”, won’t the sound waves get left behind?😂




davidcole
6013 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3233530 22-May-2024 15:56
Dingbatt:

 

When you are travelling at “ludicrous speed”, won’t the sound waves get left behind?😂

 

 

Switch the radio off and just listen to the engine note




wellygary
8231 posts

Uber Geek


  #3233531 22-May-2024 16:04
Dingbatt:

 

When you are travelling at “ludicrous speed”, won’t the sound waves get left behind?😂

 

 

Only when Elon is driving 

DMWellington

30 posts

Geek


#3233683 23-May-2024 09:05
Dingbatt:

 

When you are travelling at “ludicrous speed”, won’t the sound waves get left behind?😂

 

 

The M3 Performance only does insane speed so maybe the effect isn't as strong haha

BlakJak
1245 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3233852 23-May-2024 17:21
Isn't technology grand?
Once upon a time we had these things called "Compact Disc's" and they worked no matter where you were.

 

 




michaelmurfy
meow
13204 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233874 23-May-2024 18:25
The Tesla does play FLAC via USB too if you want to hear Taylor Swift in the best quality possible. 




