If you can charge at home then direct operating costs are slightly lower than a petrol hybrid. But now there are RUCs, if you have to use public chargers, it’s not a cost saving. Considering the higher purchase price it’s pretty difficult to justify getting an EV on financial grounds.

Environmentally, it’s up to you to judge.

As far as Teslas go (Model 3 owner), there are now other worthy options. BYD particularly offer cost competitive alternatives (with more to come). As an example, the BYD Seal is pretty much a M3 clone, but is cheaper with more equipment. Last time I checked insurance premiums, I could insure a brand new Seal Performance for the same premium as my 2 year old Model 3 RWD. The Seal does require annual servicing though. The just launched BYD Sealion 6 is a PHEV, but its soon to be joined by the BEV Sealion 7 (a direct Model Y competitor).

The major benefit spruiked in overseas reviews is the Supercharger network. Not so much in NZ where the cost is the same as other chargers and (currently) there aren’t enough SCs to make a difference. In my case, I don’t like just having the central screen (added an aftermarket HUD). Some of Teslas software updates have been great, others not so much. You don’t have a choice whether you accept them or not. The Model Y is a far more practical vehicle than the 3.

Notwithstanding the above, I own my EV because it is smooth and quiet and I enjoy driving it. I like not having to visit a petrol station and am willing to put up with the inconvenience of long ‘refuel times’ and limited range. Will I buy another Tesla? Probably not.