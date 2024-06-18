Hi all
We have been thinking about going electric. However, two very basic questions come to mind
- Are there any real benefits in buying electric vehicles? After the latest ACC Levy, I have calculated that I will save around $40 per 1000 km. I am a conventional Auckland driver with work to home to kids's activities kind of drive. EVS still need WOF and the insurance is generally higher than traditional cars, which offsets any savings on servicing etc.
- If there are any real benefits (including saving the environment), is Tesla better than other cheaper alternatives like BYD.
cheers