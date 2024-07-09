If I'm not wrong, unless you're using the vehicle for business purposes, they cannot opt out of the CGA. I think you'd have a very strong case if you lodge one with the disputes tribunal. But yes as someone mentioned above, it's vital to keep a record of everything.

Contracting out of the Consumer Guarantees Act

A retailer or supplier must not tell you the CGA does not apply or try to get you to sign a contract saying it doesn't apply.

The only exception is where products or services are for a business purpose and:

you as the buyer and the seller are in trade and agree to this

the agreement is in writing

it is fair and reasonable to do so.

Source: https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/general-help/consumer-laws/consumer-guarantees-act#:~:text=finder%20for%20services-,Rights%20of%20businesses,for%20commercial%20or%20business%20purposes.