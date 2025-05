In many jurisdiction for chargers that are designed to go over 8 amps it in mandatory s to have a temperature sensor to detect if the 3 pin plug is overheating (many sub 8-amp charges retain this feature since they are often designed do 16 amps, but are software limited to 6/8 amps). When the temperature sensor fails, they revert to 6 amps for safety. Some brands with LCD screens will show an over-temp warning when this happens. (this happened on my Charge-amps EVSE).

Is that a Teison? One of those came with my upgraded Leaf. Couldn't stand it and binned it after about 2 days. The instructions explained the circuit design in great detail over pages and pages, but they forgot to explain what the one button on the thing did (I assumed it was for 6/8 amps selection, or maybe to change the lcd display?). The limited instructions it did have, didn't work and seemed to be for a different software version. Maybe the button on mine was dead from the factory and maybe the button on yours has just died?