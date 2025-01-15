Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Nissan speedometer stepper motor
groundednz

2 posts

#318413 15-Jan-2025 12:34
I have a 1995 Nissan Sentra with a faulty speedometer. I have narrowed the problem down to the stepper motor - something is mechanically faulty internally, causing it to stick. I'm struggling to find a new speedometer unit given the car's age, and my local wrecker doesn't have one, but I should be able to fix it myself with a new stepper motor.

 

Any idea where I'd be able to source a stepper motor for this? I can't find the part number of it listed anywhere, but I'm just using search engines, I'm hoping someone has a better suggestion of where to look.

 

Number on the side of the motor: 586Y00 178411 (or possibly 586YOO 178411).

Goosey
2762 posts

  #3331767 15-Jan-2025 12:40
Has your wrecker asked their mates / wrecker network?

 

it’s been a long time since I’ve been to a wrecker, but normally they are part of an alliance and can ask each other over CB radio or nowadays online to see how might have what etc.

 

 

 

Someone somewhere will have this dash.

 

also suggest try googling “denso” parts.

 

 

 

good luck.

 
 
 
 

groundednz

2 posts

  #3332471 16-Jan-2025 23:43
Forget my query, I have managed to find a replacement from a different wrecker today. Thankyou.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8667 posts

  #3332475 17-Jan-2025 03:08
@groundednz Will be interested to hear whether you are able to fix it - let us know.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8667 posts

  #3332476 17-Jan-2025 03:13
Goosey:

 

 

Someone somewhere will have this dash.

 

….

 

good luck.

 

 

@SomeoneSomewhere Is this true - or just idle and malicious gossip? 😀




SomeoneSomewhere
1731 posts

  #3332477 17-Jan-2025 03:19
eracode:

 

Goosey:

 

 

Someone somewhere will have this dash.

 

….

 

good luck.

 

 

@SomeoneSomewhere Is this true - or just idle and malicious gossip? 😀

 

 

Malicious perfidy... I shan't be accused of such a thing. 

Goosey
2762 posts

  #3332483 17-Jan-2025 07:25
gosh, I pondered what was going on here and now I’ve clicked…. Hahahahah classic.

 

someone somewhere did have the item but not the same someone somewhere from here, it was someone somewhere from somewhere else.

