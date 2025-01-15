groundednz

I have a 1995 Nissan Sentra with a faulty speedometer. I have narrowed the problem down to the stepper motor - something is mechanically faulty internally, causing it to stick. I'm struggling to find a new speedometer unit given the car's age, and my local wrecker doesn't have one, but I should be able to fix it myself with a new stepper motor.

Any idea where I'd be able to source a stepper motor for this? I can't find the part number of it listed anywhere, but I'm just using search engines, I'm hoping someone has a better suggestion of where to look.

Number on the side of the motor: 586Y00 178411 (or possibly 586YOO 178411).