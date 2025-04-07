outdoorsnz

I've just bought a 2nd hand diesel car that was privately imported (not a dealer) into NZ awhile ago.

Car is in MPH. So odometer / trip meter etc is also in miles. Does have Kmh on the inside of speedometer dial. Just ordered a cheap dash GPS speedo to avoid confusion and can see speed at a glance.

But I can't quite get my head around the diesel RUC in respects to odometer being in miles and can't see anything about this on NZTA.

So you buy RUC in K's. 1000 k units. Looking at al the past WOFs etc, it looks like they've possibly just treated the odometer like it is in K's. And the same for RUC.

What is the correct way to do this? Thanks