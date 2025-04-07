Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
UK Diesel Car NZ Mph / KmH RUC Question
#319262 7-Apr-2025 11:13
I've just bought a 2nd hand diesel car that was privately imported (not a dealer) into NZ awhile ago.

 

Car is in MPH. So odometer / trip meter etc is also in miles. Does have Kmh on the inside of speedometer dial. Just ordered a cheap dash GPS speedo to avoid confusion and can see speed at a glance.

 

But I can't quite get my head around the diesel RUC in respects to odometer being in miles and can't see anything about this on NZTA.

 

So you buy RUC in K's. 1000 k units. Looking at al the past WOFs etc, it looks like they've possibly just treated the odometer like it is in K's. And the same for RUC.

 

What is the correct way to do this? Thanks

  #3361628 7-Apr-2025 12:36
Interesting question. FWIW ChatGPT says:

 

“In New Zealand, if your vehicle’s odometer is in miles, you still need to comply with Road User Charges (RUC) — but you must convert miles to kilometers, since RUC is based on kilometers traveled.

 

Here’s how to handle it:

 

1. Convert Miles to Kilometers

 

  • Use the standard conversion: 1 mile = 1.60934 kilometers
  • Example: if your odometer shows 10,000 miles, that’s 16,093.4 km for RUC purposes.

2. Recording Distance

 

When buying RUC, you’ll be asked to enter the current odometer reading. If your odometer is in miles:

 

  • Multiply it by 1.60934
  • Then round up to the nearest whole kilometer.

3. Display and Compliance

 

  • The distance license must still reflect kilometers.
  • Keep documentation showing the mileage-to-kilometers conversion (especially for COF/WOF checks or audits).

4. At Inspection

 

WOF or COF inspectors may note the odometer is in miles — it’s good to inform them upfront and clarify that your RUC purchases reflect converted to kilometres.”




  #3361629 7-Apr-2025 12:37
I’d assume they’ve converted the mile count at the initial registration at import and then have carried that on - otherwise you may have found a great loophole to save 60% on RUCs!

 

As it stands now, if you convert the mileage to km, does it fall within the RUC usage period?

  #3361635 7-Apr-2025 12:40
I’d say it is in dangerous territory with RUC to treat the odo as if it’s in km when it’s actually miles. Obviously paying per 1,000km but enjoying 1,600km. Have no idea what the penalty would be if caught - and no idea what the chances are of getting caught. It could also end up affecting insurance cover in the event of a claim.

 

Edit: Resorting again to ChatGPT:

 

“In New Zealand, falsifying Road User Charges (RUC) records or providing false information is a serious offense under the Road User Charges Act 2012. The penalties for such actions are as follows:

 

  • Individuals: If an individual knowingly produces false records or information related to RUC, they are liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $15,000.  
  • Body Corporates (Companies): If a body corporate commits the same offense, it is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $75,000.  

These penalties underscore the importance of accurately reporting RUC-related information. Ensuring compliance with RUC regulations helps maintain the integrity of New Zealand’s road funding system and avoids substantial fines.”




