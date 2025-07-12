Is it a Japanese or Australian built?

While they were called Verada or Magna in the Australian market, they exported them with the Diamante name (the original Japanese name) out side of Australia.

They were a bargain in the NZ market back around 2002 - I know because we had one (Not AWD model though).

The key is totally separate from the FOB.

Does the old fob look like this?:

That is what the Australasian models usually had.

$30 AUD here.

Or search on ebay.com.au - I found this for $22.50 - you would have to see if they ship to NZ.

The instructions were easy DIY to add a new remote fob - I had to replace one that had a switch break once.

Dealer charged something like $100 back around 2010 and asked if I wanted to get them to pair it with the car for another $100.

Took about 5 seconds.