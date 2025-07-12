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ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)How to replace my key fob?
Rikkitic

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#320165 12-Jul-2025 12:19
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The keyless entry fob for my elderly Diamante has died beyond repair and needs to be replaced. There are plenty of fobs on Aliexpress and elsewhere, but I am having a hard time finding something specific for my model. It is a 2003 AWD sedan but it was mainly only sold in Japan. How can I be sure whatever I buy can be programmed for my car? What codes or other info has to match? I think the keyless entry is supposed to be the same for the Galant and maybe other models, but I don't know for certain. How can I find this information?

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

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BlakJak
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  #3393515 12-Jul-2025 12:54
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Ask a Mitsi dealer?




No signature to see here, move along...



robjg63
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  #3393518 12-Jul-2025 13:26
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Is it a Japanese or Australian built?

 

While they were called Verada or Magna in the Australian market, they exported them with the Diamante name (the original Japanese name) out side of Australia.

 

They were a bargain in the NZ market back around 2002 - I know because we had one (Not AWD model though).

 

The key is totally separate from the FOB.

 

Does the old fob look like this?:

 

 

That is what the Australasian models usually had.

 

$30 AUD here.

 

Or search on ebay.com.au - I found this for $22.50 - you would have to see if they ship to NZ.

 

The instructions were easy DIY to add a new remote fob - I had to replace one that had a switch break once.

 

Dealer charged something like $100 back around 2010 and asked if I wanted to get them to pair it with the car for another $100.

 

Took about 5 seconds.

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

robjg63
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  #3393520 12-Jul-2025 13:37
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Actually, looks like Repco has some old stock of these too:

 

https://www.repco.co.nz/in-car-technology/car-security/keyless-entry/map-complete-car-remote-2-button-inc-electronics-req-programming-kf386/p/A1292926

 

 

 

Probably best to call a branch and see if it really is available. The code seems to be KF386

 

 

 

Video on the Repco site.

 

They made a point about making sure the door is shut when you do this. 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



caffynz
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  #3393522 12-Jul-2025 13:47
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If wanting to find someone who knows what they are doing - try this place: https://www.carkeyguru.co.nz/mitsubishi-key.html 

 

I've been to him twice, for two different cars - quick service. 

PolicyGuy
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  #3393523 12-Jul-2025 13:48
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BlakJak:
Ask a Mitsi dealer?

 

They'll want to sell you a "Genuine Mitsubishi" key fob for about a million* dollars.
I got one for my Honda from a mobile locksmith for about half the price of the "Genuine" part, but it's obviously from the same factory and is actually indistinguishable from the Real Thing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 * possible slight exaggeration 😉

Rikkitic

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  #3393532 12-Jul-2025 15:39
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Thanks everyone for the helpful replies, especially @robjg63 for the links and info. The picture is identical to my old one and the Repco one is exactly what I need. I didn't think it would be this easy. Their site says my actual model is compatible. I have found it almost impossible to find any site outside Japan that actually knows what a Diamante is. Thanks again everybody. This is a huge relief for me.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
lxsw20
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  #3393533 12-Jul-2025 15:43
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Lucky, you must have the cheapest key fob in history. My CX5 was $300 odd to get one programmed from a locksmith. 

richms
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  #3393537 12-Jul-2025 16:11
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lxsw20:

 

Lucky, you must have the cheapest key fob in history. My CX5 was $300 odd to get one programmed from a locksmith. 

 

 

AU falcon is right down there in price too.




Richard rich.ms

robjg63
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  #3393598 13-Jul-2025 06:57
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Rikkitic:

 

Thanks everyone for the helpful replies, especially @robjg63 for the links and info. The picture is identical to my old one and the Repco one is exactly what I need. I didn't think it would be this easy. Their site says my actual model is compatible. I have found it almost impossible to find any site outside Japan that actually knows what a Diamante is. Thanks again everybody. This is a huge relief for me.

 

 

 

 

 

That's because the Aussies decided to rename it for their market (Magna/Verada).

 

As I said, when the exported them, they usually put the Diamante badges in.

 

If you got anything that was compatible with a Japanese Diamante, it probably wouldnt be any good on tne Australian built model anyway.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

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