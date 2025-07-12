The keyless entry fob for my elderly Diamante has died beyond repair and needs to be replaced. There are plenty of fobs on Aliexpress and elsewhere, but I am having a hard time finding something specific for my model. It is a 2003 AWD sedan but it was mainly only sold in Japan. How can I be sure whatever I buy can be programmed for my car? What codes or other info has to match? I think the keyless entry is supposed to be the same for the Galant and maybe other models, but I don't know for certain. How can I find this information?