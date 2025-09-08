I don't know about Subaru, but I have had an aftermarket towbar fitted to both my RAV4 Hybrid and BYD Atto 3 and not had any push back from the dealer when getting them serviced (despite words to the effect of voiding the warranty if you don't choose the dealer-approved option).



The dealer-approved stuff is just a rort - as you say, it's usually $1000 more for the same service.

Just go to a reputable supplier/fitter and ask if they have certified aftermarket towbars for your make and model.

I used North Shore Towbars (Auckland) on both occasions for my vehicles.



EDIT: And of course a quick Google tells me that the CGA protects us from a warranty being void if an aftermarket towbar is fitted:

https://www.towbarguy.co.nz/frequently-asked-questions#warranty





Your new car warranty can not be void by having an aftermarket towbar fitted. New Zealand’s Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA) provides protection for consumers against faulty products, including cars. The CGA requires car manufacturers to honour warranties and guarantees that they provide to consumers and prohibits manufacturers from imposing conditions on a warranty that go beyond what is allowed by the CGA.





