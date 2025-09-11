Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)It's New Helmet Time
With spring upon us, bike maintenance springs to mind. Get them serviced, fresh & ready for summer roads. I'm a firm advocate of "if you have a $10 head, then wear a $10 helmet" - I've always bought Shoei & been satisfied with the purchase although never had to verify the actual efficacy of their helmets.

A new Shoei full face from retail stores here is $1100 minimum. However, AliExpress has sellers with what appears to be genuine Shoei lids for $200. The math works for me, I can see how an OEM Shoei could make it onto the market for that price. My trust levels aren't there though. I've bought some good products from AliExpress & some bad. I'd rather keep $1k in my pocket if possible.

Has anyone here bought a brand-name helmet from AliExpress? What was your experience?

i bought a carbon handlebar from Aliexpress but too scared to use it :D



There's a ton of stuff online about fake Shoei helmets. Some it as obvious as helmets in paint schemes that Shoei have never produced. How do dealer prices in Aus and NZ compare?

Bung:

There's a ton of stuff online about fake Shoei helmets. Some it as obvious as helmets in paint schemes that Shoei have never produced. How do dealer prices in Aus and NZ compare?



About $1000 more. Which, when you take out GST & marketing & wholesale / retail margins & warranty cost & dealer support, gives me speculative hope that these may be genuine Shoei that didn't make it into the last container.



@1024kb You would have to mad to buy a Shoei helmet or any motorcycle helmet off AliExpress

 

Thinking you are going to get a genuine Shoei for $200 from AliExpress is more crazy

 

It will 150% be fake

My brief search tells me real Shoei are made in Japan. I'm not sure that gives much opportunity for Ali traders. 

Bung:

 

My brief search tells me real Shoei are made in Japan. I'm not sure that gives much opportunity for Ali traders. 

 

 

Correct and some in the USA I worked in a motorcycle shop in Barrys Point Road, Takapuna that sold Shoei helmets and few clowns would bring in the fakes and try and get a warranty done on them

