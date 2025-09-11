With spring upon us, bike maintenance springs to mind. Get them serviced, fresh & ready for summer roads. I'm a firm advocate of "if you have a $10 head, then wear a $10 helmet" - I've always bought Shoei & been satisfied with the purchase although never had to verify the actual efficacy of their helmets.



A new Shoei full face from retail stores here is $1100 minimum. However, AliExpress has sellers with what appears to be genuine Shoei lids for $200. The math works for me, I can see how an OEM Shoei could make it onto the market for that price. My trust levels aren't there though. I've bought some good products from AliExpress & some bad. I'd rather keep $1k in my pocket if possible.



Has anyone here bought a brand-name helmet from AliExpress? What was your experience?