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ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Anyone know of an auto electrician/audio that will fit customer purchased gear?
Benoire

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#322908 5-Oct-2025 19:52
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Howdy folks

 

Got an 2010 Audi S4 with manual gearbox that the missus won't part with.  Its only got the concert radio unit installed which is lacking a whole bunch of stuff such as sat nav, android auto etc.  I've always been keen on the RSNav aftermarket option but never pulled the trigger due to the complex installation.

 

In the process of offering an a 2020 egolf with all the stuff we'd like in the Audi and it got me thinking about upgrading to the RSNav as really the S4 is in perfect condition and only lacks the modern entertainment units the newer cars have and there are no manual S4s around for sale anymore.

 

So does anyone know of any person/company around Auckland that would be happy to install a system purchased by a customer?  Really after recommendations as quality of install would be important.

 

ta

 

Chris

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mentor
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  #3421832 5-Oct-2025 20:05
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Try contacting AutoGravity. I have used them in past and can highly recommend them.



davidcole
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  #3421838 5-Oct-2025 20:35
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What model of after market unit did you get ?  I have a 09 b8 a4 with concert (or symphony 8 can never remember which- but not 3G mum) as well.




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Benoire

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  #3421980 6-Oct-2025 08:14
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davidcole:

 

What model of after market unit did you get ?  I have a 09 b8 a4 with concert (or symphony 8 can never remember which- but not 3G mum) as well.

 

 

Haven't yet but it would be the RSNav S5 Pro with the 10.25" screen - https://rsnav.com/collections/s3-android-9-0-system/products/rsnav-s4-for-audi-b8-a4-s4-rs4-a5-s5-rs5-q5-sq5?variant=32665637617767

 

has a RHD version and looks to be a drop in... I don't have an MMI controller and they no longer produce the RHD controller so it would be touchscreen only I think as the concernt/symphony dials do not work.

 

I can do the main install myself to be honest but I was looking at the runs for the trunk camera and the relays as its a manual so not setup for that.



nztim
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  #3421982 6-Oct-2025 08:24
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Benoire:

 

Howdy folks

 

Got an 2010 Audi S4 with manual gearbox that the missus won't part with. 

 

 

Don't blame her for not parting with it :)




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BlueOwl
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  #3421990 6-Oct-2025 08:59
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Sound Around in Henderson will install customer-provided gear. Usually pretty quick ~30mins while you wait. Not too expensive either.

 

 

Benoire

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  #3421994 6-Oct-2025 09:17
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BlueOwl:

 

Sound Around in Henderson will install customer-provided gear. Usually pretty quick ~30mins while you wait. Not too expensive either.

 

 

 

 

Cool thanks - this is the sort of advice I'm after!

 
 
 
 

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Benoire

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  #3421996 6-Oct-2025 09:18
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nztim:

 

Don't blame her for not parting with it :)

 

 

Even went looking for a newer version with better car systems and there is nothing at all... Everything is auto now - so the car stays until it falls apart which I don't think will happen as I've just dropped another $5K on preventative maintenance 🤣

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