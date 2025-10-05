Howdy folks

Got an 2010 Audi S4 with manual gearbox that the missus won't part with. Its only got the concert radio unit installed which is lacking a whole bunch of stuff such as sat nav, android auto etc. I've always been keen on the RSNav aftermarket option but never pulled the trigger due to the complex installation.

In the process of offering an a 2020 egolf with all the stuff we'd like in the Audi and it got me thinking about upgrading to the RSNav as really the S4 is in perfect condition and only lacks the modern entertainment units the newer cars have and there are no manual S4s around for sale anymore.

So does anyone know of any person/company around Auckland that would be happy to install a system purchased by a customer? Really after recommendations as quality of install would be important.

ta

Chris