Tire Pressure Monitoring System or TPMS in moderns vehicles - convenience, nuisance and rip off all together. Sharing my observations, R&D results and solutions for some issues.

I had numerous cars for decades which did not have TPMS. It simply did not exist when I first got my DL. With driving experience in extreme weather conditions (using spike tyres for months and chains regularly) I can tell just by looking at the tyre - how inflated/deflated it. I can fill the subtle change in driving if the tyre is deflated.

It is mandatory nowadays in some countries for cars to have TPMS. It is not mandatory in New Zealand.

In New Zealand though (from experience) you may find two similar makes/models – one made for UK (with TPMS) and another imported from Japan (where TPMS is not mandatory).

Many modern cars have no spare tyre. Glue (from the puncture repair kit) damages TPMS sensor and it needs replacement.

Batteries in original TPMS sensors are special long life ones and could last from 5 to 10 years. When it dies, battery is not supposed to be changed by the user, they are compound filled and can only be brutally dismantled.

When one sensor dies, TPMS light is ON, sometimes with additional warning on the LCD screen inside speedometer. WOF will fail (Was told by Nissan Leaf & Lexus owners).

Change set of tyres for whatever reason – without TPMS – light is ON.

Aftermarket sensors (e.g from Ali) – gamble & unreliable – could last 1 month as anything with batteries from PRC. Personally would never choose that option.

Original TPMS sensors (Hyundai, Nissan, Toyota, Suzuki) – are in $275 + GST range per one (as quoted in person by official dealerships in Auckland). Lexus – even more (friend was quoted >$2000 to change all 4)! Plus tyre shop fee to change it – around $80 per tyre, plus scan tool to pair new sensor, which will not be picked up automatically. That is where the “convenience” turns into “nuisance”.

And what about convenience? In Hyundai (e.g. Ioniq) or Suzuki (e.g. SWIFT) – individual tyre pressure is displayed on the Instrument Cluster. That’s great. In modern Toyota with 2 color LCD displays (e.g Prius 50-55 series) – there is only TPMS light (aka mad jelly fish) and no info about individual tyre pressure. When it pops up during heavy rain at night – good luck checking all 4 tyres for punctures. Even worth – you plug Toyota Techstream scanner – you see the list of 4 sensors’ serial number and their pressures without (!) telling which one tyre it is. What a nuisance! Its like using electronic devices to check if your soup is salty enough, whereas you can just make a sip.

Did some research, tests and programming. At his stage:

- Designed the standalone miniature monitor (plugs into USB for power) which reads Toyota/Lexus genuine TPMS sensors remotely (no need to plug into OBD), correctly displays which tyre it is, pressure, temperature and signal strength; Super convenient!

- Designed TPMS light ”remover” for future use when TPMS sensors fails. It plugs to the OBD and simulates normal TPMS conditions. Tested on the bench with Toyota and Lexus Instrument Clusters (2015 Lexus and 2020 Toyota). Have not tested on the live vehicle yet. Will not work on old Lexus where comms are not via CAN Bus.

- Managed to un-program TPMS warnings from the Instrument Clusters in

o Hyundai Ioniq (2017);

o Nissan Leaf UK Import (2016-2019);

o Suzuki Jimny UK Import (2019);

o SWIFT AT (2017)

o Honda FIT (2020- 2022).

Drivers nowadays seems to be urged to rely on all sorts of electronic monitoring.

As a side note: in the past our speedometer had just a few warning lights. Nowadays – it is an extension to the user manual. I have been recently developing conversion to English for another 2024 Japanese import – over 850 Japanese phrases – detailed text pop-up instructions related to moderns so called “safety” features and various car systems (from 12V Charge system to Cruise Control, Lane Departure, Assisted Brakes and TPMS as well) - what is working, what is not, why not working, when will be working, what to do next. None of those are even mentioned in the user manual.

I guess the next generation of drivers will look at the flat tyre and will not even know if it is good or not, would not know where the 12V Battery is located (e.g. under the rear seat in Aqua) or what the fuse looks like & where to find it (e.g. if their smart phone stopped being charged).

Happy driving!