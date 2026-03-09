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ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)2026 Fuel Prices & Security of Supply
Scott3

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#324177 9-Mar-2026 19:09
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I have created this thread as the EV thread is veering off topic onto a possible repeat Carless days.


As a brief overview of the situation.

Military action in the Middle East (and resulting effective closure of the Straights of Hormuz), has effectively stopped the flow of oil out the Persian Gulf. This has lead to a spike in oil prices in markets relevant to our part of the world. 98 RON is currently prices at $2.999 / L at BP Newmarket. Prices that haven't been seen since the 2022 Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Unclear when the the Straights of Hormuz will reopen. USA claims the war has been Won. Iran disagrees. USA is offering reinsurance & naval escorts for tankers willing to pass the straights, seems uptake is not significant.


 

NZ has a 90 day minimum stockholding obligation, but only a portion of this is required to be held onshore: 28 days petrol, 21 days diesel, 24 days jet fuel. With the combination of onshore & offshore stockholding there should be quite a buffer. 

 

There are reports of queue's at (presumably cheaper) petrol stations, as people rush to beat future price increases. Doesn't seem to be any reports of fuel shortages (or people hording large amounts).


An overview of the situation in Aust:

 

Currently in Austrailia (and don't have a fuel burning car or boat at the moment, so no direct skin in this game). Situation has got a bit messy. Italics are Austrailia stuff to avoid confusion.

 

Global supply situation largely the same as NZ.


Onshore reserves (actual not minimum), sat at 36 days petrol, 34 days diesel, 32 days jet fuel, as of the 6th of march. Objectively a bit better than the situation in NZ.


Fuel supply network here is still running at normal capacity, Ships are still en-route etc.

But what I suspect was was started by people trying to get ahead of fuel price increases has spiraled into full blown panic buying.

Image illustrative only, Have not verified. And of course impossible to tell if somebody is stockpiling fuel, or just doing their regular monthly fuel run for the farm etc.

But I can verify that supercheap auto is largely sold out of their cheap 20L jerry can (Screenshots are for the red petrol ones, but similar situation for the yellow diesel ones).

 

 

And have relatively little stock of their more expensive proquip plastic one:

 

 

 

Some stations have started to run out, predominantly in rural / remote area, but below image is for Brisbane:



Independent fuel distributors have had their allocation slashed or been cut off from fuel terminals. Consensus is the terminals have heaps of stock, so unclear if this is so the terminals operators can hold back fuel for their own brands, or for commercial reasons (something about Terminals contracted to pay the average price for the entire month when buying, but selling at current prices, leaving them exposed to price hikes later in the month). 

Ministers are urgeing people not to panic buy “We’ve still got three billion litres of diesel. We’ve got 1½ billion litres of petrol … there are still ships on the way, so the last thing we need to see is panic buying,” she said.

 

But statements from impendent fuel distributors are doing the opposite. 

 

 

 

"Transwest Fuels, based in Tamworth, services Brisbane, Newcastle and Sydney and employs about 100 staff. It services more than 2000 farmers and agricultural customers across NSW and Queensland.

 

A Transwest Fuels spokesman told NewsWire that Toowoomba, Newcastle and Tamworth were all affected by the fuel shortages.

 

“We currently have zero petrol supply at Newcastle or Brisbane,” he said.

 

“This means that once our servos run out of petrol, that’s it. No more.”"

 

Should note that Aust is in a bit of a different spot to NZ when it comes to fuel use. Vast majority of Toyota Prado's came with 150L fuel tanks, where in NZ we only got the 80L flat tailgate version. And remote camping is common. Relatively common to see Jerry can holders (usually vacant) on the back of modified SUV's and caravans. Most vehicles need a few Jerry canst to carry enough fuel to cross the Simpson. Few people do it, but for the Caning stock route, carrying 400+ L of fuel is typical. 

 

 

 

-----------

 

I welcome discussion on both the impact of fuel prices & managing any shortages.

Just to clear a few things up:

The refinery conversion to an import terminal: The refinery was set up to run on imported crude. Given the major risk is a shortage of crude, not refining capacity, having it still refining would not help.

Carless days: Not great policy. Big drama, but only saved 3 - 3.6% of fuel.

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DjShadow
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  #3468181 9-Mar-2026 19:52
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I’m really hoping this prediction doesn’t come true: https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360948645/petrol-prices-could-near-4-iran-conflict-sends-global-oil-soaring

 

I do have an EV on my shopping list but not till later this year



ezbee
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  #3468183 9-Mar-2026 20:13
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Hopefully we don't get the panic buying of toilet paper. For no good reason :-)

 

Prices will probably track up quickly as you use todays fuel sales $ to fund future purchases at a higher price.
Suddenly you need 50-60-70% more cash to replace your stock. 
So cashflow wise there is an incentive to push price that up in addition to extra transitory profit to place next order.

 

Competition can suppress, NZ being last stop before Antarctica, not on a prime tanker seaway.
With limited market as we find with so many things competition is so-so.

 

Now we have oil production facilities being attacked that will take a very long time to fix risks have ramped.
It really does not matter if that oil mainly goes to China, as China will now be in the market buying from alternate suppliers.

 

9 days of the 3 day SMO so far, polymarket money is on late April, May till war end. 

Scott3

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  #3468184 9-Mar-2026 20:14
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DjShadow:

 

I’m really hoping this prediction doesn’t come true: https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360948645/petrol-prices-could-near-4-iran-conflict-sends-global-oil-soaring

 

I do have an EV on my shopping list but not till later this year

 

 



There is a heap of volatility in the market at the moment. Brent Crude crossed $115 today, but is already down a little from that.





 

Should note even in nominal terms we are well off historic highs.

 

 

 

Middle East tensions​

 


And really any bodies guess how the war pans out. There are some rumors that Iran will allow ships bound for friendly countries like China to pass.

 

 

 

-----------

 

Conversely I was considering a 6 cylinder Prado (with 150L fuel tank) as our second car. Slightly getting cold feet, but may be some bargains to be had.



Scott3

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  #3468186 9-Mar-2026 20:22
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ezbee:

 

Hopefully we don't get the panic buying of toilet paper. For no good reason :-)

 

Prices will probably track up quickly as you use todays fuel sales $ to fund future purchases at a higher price.
Suddenly you need 50-60-70% more cash to replace your stock. 
So cashflow wise there is an incentive to push price that up in addition to extra transitory profit to place next order.

 

Competition can suppress, NZ being last stop before Antarctica, not on a prime tanker seaway.
With limited market as we find with so many things competition is so-so.

 

Now we have oil production facilities being attacked that will take a very long time to fix risks have ramped.
It really does not matter if that oil mainly goes to China, as China will now be in the market buying from alternate suppliers.

 

9 days of the 3 day SMO so far, polymarket money is on late April, May till war end. 

 



NZ has done much better than Aussie and seems to have largely avoided panic buying (But predicted price increases will still keep the system busy).

Oil price has only really gone from $70 to $107 A decent jump, but nothing we haven't seen before.

On completion & location, Assume we buy entire tanker loads from the Asian mega refineries, so a different step to crude oil supply to said refineries. Hopefully the refineries will distribute their output somewhat fairly.

Correct on China, it goes get added to the effective global pool. 

gzt

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  #3468198 9-Mar-2026 20:35
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The cost of a 20 litre container is going to add $1.50 minimum to your per litre price. You'd have to be confident the price will hit $4.50 a litre minimum to pay for that.

gzt

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  #3468199 9-Mar-2026 20:40
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NZ's refined fuel supply comes from South Korea and Singapore apparently:

https://economics.infometrics.co.nz/article/2025-05-where-does-our-fuel-come-from

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DjShadow
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  #3468202 9-Mar-2026 20:48
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Seen a few FB comments from people in political positions going on about the bad mistake of shutting down Marsden Point, problem they miss is we still need to import crude oil to be refined.

 

Seen the odd post too about Taranaki oil, it was never suitable for Marsden Point as its too light

mudguard
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  #3468209 9-Mar-2026 21:10
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Scott3:

 

I have created this thread as the EV thread is veering off topic onto a possible repeat Carless days.


As a brief overview of the situation.

Military action in the Middle East (and resulting effective closure of the Straights of Hormuz), has effectively stopped the flow of oil out the Persian Gulf. This has lead to a spike in oil prices in markets relevant to our part of the world. 98 RON is currently prices at $2.999 / L at BP Newmarket. Prices that haven't been seen since the 2022 Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

 

 

 

 

That's the same price I paid in Feb for 98 and cheaper than what I paid on December so maybe no one sells much 98 😂

michaelmurfy
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  #3468219 9-Mar-2026 21:53
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DjShadow: I do have an EV on my shopping list but not till later this year

 

I don’t want to turn this into a debate, or an EV thread but out of all honestly our 2 EV’s were one of the best purchases we made. I know they’re not perfect for everyone yet especially if you don’t have an ability to charge at home but for our use, and the amount of driving we do (upwards of 500km a week) including driving all over the country they’re absolutely perfect and we could never go back.

 

While we don’t have solar (yet) the fact is we can generate our own fuel for them if we wanted and are not affected by fuel stations putting their prices up for our own personal transport. Sure, right now we are affected by power pricing going up due to us not having solar but on an overnight EV charge that’ll only work out by a few cents difference.

 

We are still affected in other ways like groceries going up in price. But energy independence is a great thing and I suspect this will only highlight that fact more. If you’ve been thinking about getting an EV then go take one out for a test drive and consider options - more than happy to also answer questions via DM if anyone has them.




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MadEngineer
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  #3468226 9-Mar-2026 22:52
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^ Relevant: You are being misled about renewable energy technology.




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Scott3

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  #3468230 10-Mar-2026 00:36
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gzt: The cost of a 20 litre container is going to add $1.50 minimum to your per litre price. You'd have to be confident the price will hit $4.50 a litre minimum to pay for that.

 

I think it is fair to assume people buying new Jerry Cans, are bothered by security of supply (Shortages / Rationing / Long queues), rather than cost.

 

 

 

Should note that a non negatable chunk of the population have Portable petrol tanks for other purposes. Boat's / Lawnmowers etc. (and in aussie, long distance travel).

When I was at uni, I brought 2x 20L petrol tanks when they were on special. In those days the supermarket did 40c/L max 100L discounts every now and then. Didn't take too many cycles to pay the tanks off, my car at the time only had a 45L tank. Supermarket discount limits are now much lower. Must say, at takes a really long time to pour a 20L tank with no separate air vent into a car.

 

 

 

And of course by far the biggest factor is people who would usually refuel when their fuel light comes on, fueling when they go below half.

There is a image of a IBC (1000L portable tank) on the back of a ute doing the rounds here in Aust:




 

DjShadow:

 

Seen a few FB comments from people in political positions going on about the bad mistake of shutting down Marsden Point, problem they miss is we still need to import crude oil to be refined.

 

Seen the odd post too about Taranaki oil, it was never suitable for Marsden Point as its too light

 

 

It's frustrating when people (especially those in positions that should know better), attempt for a political win, without the most basic knowledge of what is going on.

 
 
 
 

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Handle9
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  #3468236 10-Mar-2026 02:18
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gzt: NZ's refined fuel supply comes from South Korea and Singapore apparently:

https://economics.infometrics.co.nz/article/2025-05-where-does-our-fuel-come-from

 

Which is fine to a point. When the global supply becomes restricted the crude supply going to those refineries will become strategically important for other many nations. Given neither of them are producing significant amounts of crude their supply will likely become restricted and it's somewhat academic where NZ is buying refined fuel.

 

 

 

Edit: From the linked article

 

Both countries import unrefined crude from across the Middle East, but in particular Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

 

As a result, New Zealand’s fuel security is still tied to Middle East fuel outcomes, and the price of New Zealand fuel is dictated by Middle Eastern oil prices, making the Dubai crude oil price reference point the best for New Zealand to track and consider.

HarmLessSolutions
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  #3468292 10-Mar-2026 07:59
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MadEngineer:

 

^ Relevant: You are being misled about renewable energy technology.

 

 

Our solar charges our two EVs, battery garden tools, pumps our house water and powers our house. Our Ecotricity account is currently over $600 credit which we'll whittle away at as winter reduces our solar generation. The economics are on track for a ~7 year payback on our solar investment even without factoring in the vehicle running savings.

 

How am I being misled exactly?




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fastbike
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  #3468297 10-Mar-2026 08:11
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Handle9:

 

Which is fine to a point. When the global supply becomes restricted the crude supply going to those refineries will become strategically important for other many nations. Given neither of them are producing significant amounts of crude their supply will likely become restricted and it's somewhat academic where NZ is buying refined fuel.

 

Edit: From the linked article

 

Both countries import unrefined crude from across the Middle East, but in particular Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

 

As a result, New Zealand’s fuel security is still tied to Middle East fuel outcomes, and the price of New Zealand fuel is dictated by Middle Eastern oil prices, making the Dubai crude oil price reference point the best for New Zealand to track and consider.

 


There is some good analysis in the article below. We are on the end of a very long supply chain, and actually do not have much fuel in the country having moved to a more efficient - but less resilient - just-in-time model for our transport fuels supply.

 

Force Majeure clauses will cascade through NZ’s supply chain if the fighting goes on much longer.

 

https://substack.com/home/post/p-190326588




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mudguard
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  #3468300 10-Mar-2026 08:30
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MadEngineer:

 

^ Relevant: You are being misled about renewable energy technology.

 

 

 

 

Good god. Any chance for a quick summary rather than a link to a ninety minute video?

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