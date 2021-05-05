They're coming out of the woodwork in the last 6 months. NFC they say.
What's the one you bought?
I chose this one... Let's support local.
Ooops ANDY40 at check out for discount.
Can't a phone already share your details using NFC without the plastic being required?
I prefer to use this https://www.qr-code-generator.com/solutions/vcard-qr-code/
Its free and I have a QR code for all to scan/share.
If its not a card I am giving to people, its not really a replacement for a business card. Its just a physical tag I have to give someone and then get back.
I would be more interested in a disposable NFC embedded into a card. Sure, I can stick 10c or less tags onto cards but that will be ugly.
Annual charge for a single printed up plastic card? No thanks.
90% of my cards end up in things to enter for bar tabs, for the few other cases that I have given them out its been something that was stapled to other stuff and given, not something I would be interacting with the person in a situation where they could scan the rfid card and then give it back. If it was that situation I already have ones on my keychains and a couple of other places with a now dead link to my contact page on my now dead website which IMO is a better idea than a card that someone might walk off with if distracted not knowing it was the only one I had.