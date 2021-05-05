Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
zocster

#284617 5-May-2021 06:54
They're coming out of the woodwork in the last 6 months. NFC they say.

 

What's the one you bought?

 

I chose this one... Let's support local. 

 

Ooops ANDY40 at check out for discount.

timmmay
  #2702042 5-May-2021 07:14
Can't a phone already share your details using NFC without the plastic being required?

wellygary
  #2702078 5-May-2021 09:33
"I chose this one... Let's support local. "

 

Not quite sure I'm ready to move my business card to being an "as a Service" product on someone's cloud just yet... 

Yoban
  #2702084 5-May-2021 09:45
I prefer to use this https://www.qr-code-generator.com/solutions/vcard-qr-code/

 

Its free and I have a QR code for all to scan/share.



richms
  #2702176 5-May-2021 12:38
If its not a card I am giving to people, its not really a replacement for a business card. Its just a physical tag I have to give someone and then get back.

 

I would be more interested in a disposable NFC embedded into a card. Sure, I can stick 10c or less tags onto cards but that will be ugly.

 

Annual charge for a single printed up plastic card? No thanks.

 

90% of my cards end up in things to enter for bar tabs, for the few other cases that I have given them out its been something that was stapled to other stuff and given, not something I would be interacting with the person in a situation where they could scan the rfid card and then give it back. If it was that situation I already have ones on my keychains and a couple of other places with a now dead link to my contact page on my now dead website which IMO is a better idea than a card that someone might walk off with if distracted not knowing it was the only one I had.




Richard rich.ms

