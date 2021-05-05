If its not a card I am giving to people, its not really a replacement for a business card. Its just a physical tag I have to give someone and then get back.

I would be more interested in a disposable NFC embedded into a card. Sure, I can stick 10c or less tags onto cards but that will be ugly.

Annual charge for a single printed up plastic card? No thanks.

90% of my cards end up in things to enter for bar tabs, for the few other cases that I have given them out its been something that was stapled to other stuff and given, not something I would be interacting with the person in a situation where they could scan the rfid card and then give it back. If it was that situation I already have ones on my keychains and a couple of other places with a now dead link to my contact page on my now dead website which IMO is a better idea than a card that someone might walk off with if distracted not knowing it was the only one I had.