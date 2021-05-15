Join us on Friday on for a special 40th anniversary celebration of CATS, with the full show streaming on Friday May 14th!

Available for 24hrs in the UK and 48hrs elsewhere. Make sure you don't miss out!

Join us for the Jellicle Ball - 'Cats' Karaoke After Party on Andrew Lloyd Webber's YouTube channel after the show! https://youtu.be/66E7fEWqxXk Sing along by following the lyrics on Instagram Stories: https://www.instagram.com/andrewlloyd...

Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS, the most famous musical of all time, first exploded onto the West End stage in 1981. 'Memory', one of its many classic songs, became an instant worldwide hit. Since then CATS has smashed records and conquered the world. Using the latest technology, all the excitement, thrill, romance and intimacy of this theatrical legend has been captured on screen. Breathtaking visuals and full digital sound (that has been completely re-recorded with a seventy piece orchestra) will leave you deep into the mysterious world of CATS as you've never seen it before -- more intoxicating and magical than you could possibly imagine. With a star cast including Elaine Paige and Sir John Mills.