ForumsBargains and Deals[PC] Free - The Witcher Goodies Collection @ GOG
Link here (available until May 22, 2AM) 

 

We have a real treat for all gamers - The Witcher Goodies Collection available for free.
It includes arts, books, soundtracks, the making of videos, Video Game Show concert, wallpapers, and many more goodies from all The Witcher games gathered together.

 

Goodies

 

Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (720p)
Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (Dvd)
Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (1080p)
Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Concert (4K)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game Of The Year Edition - Goodie Pack
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - Goodie Pack
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game Of The Year Edition - Bonus Pack (Polish)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game Of The Year Edition - Bonus Pack (French)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game Of The Year Edition - Bonus Pack (Spanish)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game Of The Year Edition - Bonus Pack (Italian)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game Of The Year Edition - Bonus Pack (Russian)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game Of The Year Edition - Bonus Pack (German)
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition - Goodie Pack (1)
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition - Goodie Pack (2)
The Witcher 2: Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition - Goodie Pack (1)
The Witcher 2: Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition - Goodie Pack (2)
The Witcher 2: Assassins Of Kings Enhanced Edition - Wallpapers

doesnt include the game though right?

Jase2985:

 

doesnt include the game though right?

 

 

If only. Nah no game.

