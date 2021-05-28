Link to Steam

Free to keep when you add to your Steam account before June 1 5AM.

Aderns Assault

offers a compelling standalone single-player campaign starring the American Armed Forces. Engage in a dynamic non-linear campaign and bear the consequences of your actions as overall company health persists between missions. USF multiplayer army not included.

As an extra bonus, if you register your Steam acc. with Relic Entertainment, you'll receive the Case Blues Mission Pack for free.

- I had to complete Relic signup in Incognito mode.

If for some reason you can't claim the game at Steam, try this link.

While I'm here, Among Us is currently free @ Epic Games.

I try to update the Epic thread every Friday with news of their latest freebie.