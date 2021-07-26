Add a $75 gift card to your cart then add promo code GIFTCARD755 to receive a bonus $5 credit.

Link to deal

Terms & Conditions

The first 5,000 customers who enter the promotional code “GIFTCARD755” in the “redeem a Gift Card or Promotional Code” box at checkout when you purchase $75 or more in Amazon.com.au Gift Cards in a single transaction will receive a $5 promotional credit that can be used on a future eligible order. Your promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account within two (2) business days after your order is shipped (for physical gift cards) or the order being completed (for electronic gift cards). A confirmation email will be sent confirming that the promotional code has been applied to your account. Your promotional credit can only be used for purchases of eligible items shipped and sold by Amazon AU and will be applied during checkout. One promotional credit per account and promotional credit will expire at 11:59 PM (AEDT) on October 30th 2021. Offer available until 11:59 PM (AEDT) on July 30th 2021 and is valid while stocks last.

Found on OzBargain