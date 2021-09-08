https://register.ubisoft.com/far-cry-3/en-AU

Get your free copy of Far Cry 3 on Ubisoft Connect PC now before September 11th!

Far Cry 3 is an open world first-person shooter set on an island unlike any other. A place where heavily armed warlords traffic in slaves. Where outsiders are hunted for ransom. And as you embark on a desperate quest to rescue your friends, you realise that the only way to escape this darkness … is to embrace it.

You can claim your free game on Ubisoft Connect PC from September 8th at 01:00 am to September 11th at 06:30 pm (your local time) and you will be able to play it at any time!