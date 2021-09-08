Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
[PC] Free - Far Cry 3 @ Ubisoft
Wakrak

953 posts

Ultimate Geek


#289466 8-Sep-2021 01:30
https://register.ubisoft.com/far-cry-3/en-AU

 

Get your free copy of Far Cry 3 on Ubisoft Connect PC now before September 11th!

 

Far Cry 3 is an open world first-person shooter set on an island unlike any other. A place where heavily armed warlords traffic in slaves. Where outsiders are hunted for ransom. And as you embark on a desperate quest to rescue your friends, you realise that the only way to escape this darkness … is to embrace it.

 

You can claim your free game on Ubisoft Connect PC from September 8th at 01:00 am to September 11th at 06:30 pm (your local time) and you will be able to play it at any time!

 

 

Wakrak

953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2774148 8-Sep-2021 07:17
Trials Fusion is also free via Ubisoft Japan. 

 

- Use phone or with responsive mode on PC (no proxy/VPN):

 

- Log in on store.ubi.com on your phone or on your PC

 

- Go to the link in post on your phone or with responsive mode (CTRL+SHIFT+M or CTRL+SHIFT+i --> CTRL+SHIFT+M) on PC: https://store.ubi.com/jp/%E3%83%88%E3%83%A9%E3%82%A4%E3%82%A2%E3%83%AB%E3%82%BA-%E3%83%95%E3%83%A5%E3%83%BC%E3%82%B8%E3%83%A7%E3%83%B3/56c4948d88a7e300458b4888.html

 

- If you get a green and white button with blue outline, tap the white one to stay on the Japanese site

 

- After that tap the blue button next to this text : ¥0.00 ¥2,640

 

- It will display a message saying: "ALL GOOD"

