Use code FREEBIE. 48hr deal. No idea what time it started.

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/c/free-shipping-all-stock-products-using-code-freebie-checkout/

Will update with the proper terms & conditions when I find em. Most likely:

"The Free Shipping offer excludes Presale products. Discount codes cannot be used with any other offers. In-stock products relates to products that are held in a Dick Smith Warehouse, where Dick Smith is the seller. In-stock products does not relate to Dick Smith Marketplace products. Free shipping is not applicable to commercial or wholesale orders. Dick Smith reserves the right to not ship to some remote or rural locations".

Check out some of the comments over at Cheapies if you want ideas on what to buy. I usually get face cloths & bed sheets. Kogan NZ usually follows up with a similar deal a couple days later.