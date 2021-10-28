Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Free Shipping on Almost All in-Stock Products @ Dick Smith NZ
Wakrak

972 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290218 28-Oct-2021 09:32
Use code FREEBIE. 48hr deal. No idea what time it started. 

 

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/c/free-shipping-all-stock-products-using-code-freebie-checkout/ 

 

Will update with the proper terms & conditions when I find em. Most likely:

 

"The Free Shipping offer excludes Presale products. Discount codes cannot be used with any other offers. In-stock products relates to products that are held in a Dick Smith Warehouse, where Dick Smith is the seller. In-stock products does not relate to Dick Smith Marketplace products. Free shipping is not applicable to commercial or wholesale orders. Dick Smith reserves the right to not ship to some remote or rural locations".

 

Check out some of the comments over at Cheapies if you want ideas on what to buy. I usually get face cloths & bed sheets. Kogan NZ usually follows up with a similar deal a couple days later.

SCUBADOO
140 posts

Master Geek


  #2802551 28-Oct-2021 10:19
Watch the prices though.
About 3 weeks ago I purchased a Certa 16000mAh jump starter battery pack for $88 plus $20 shipping.
Today it is just $249 with "free shipping"!

Take your pick.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11990 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2802552 28-Oct-2021 10:21
Yeah, Kogan like to play that game, of cheap item = expensive shipping or vice versa.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

nampat
55 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2802643 28-Oct-2021 11:01
Also shipping times are quite crazy at the moment, purchased Fifa on 30th September and 25 days later it was shipped out. So just a heads up in case you need something quicker, might be better off getting it locally. 

 

 

 

