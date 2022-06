neb: Well that was impressive, ordered Sunday, shipped Monday, delivered today. DHL have proven pretty damn impressive no matter where it's coming from, even in the middle of the lockdown it'd get here from the US in under a week when NZ Post had stuff sitting at the AOC for two weeks to get from one suburb to the next. I assume Amazon have some special arrangement with them because there's no way they can overnight something from Australia and still make a profit for $3.

I've had packages almost weekly for about the past 4-5 weeks from Amazon AU that all got shipped with NZ Post and were +2 days from shipping to deliver (ie shipped Tuesday and delivered Thursday).

My order this week has moved to DHL and it's going to be interesting to see when it arrived. It shipped from the Melbourne DC on Tuesday and I got a notification from DHL on Tuesday night saying delivery before the end of the day on Monday 20th. The package arrived in Wellington at 1pm yesterday, so it'll be interesting to see if it gets delivered today (business address in the Wgtn CBD) or whether they hold onto it.

On a side note I have beome annoyed with Amazon AU "out of stock" type situations. I originally ordered the products for this order last Tuesday and by Tuesday they hadn't shipped and the delivery schedule was showing between the 15th Dec - 5th Jan. Amazon support told me they were waiting for 2 products to be delivered from the supplier and yet they were still happy to sell them. I cancelled the order and ordered the exact same product that was sold by Amazon and fulfilled by Amazon and it shipped same day.