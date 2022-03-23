A fresh new round of spin to win free fuel from Waitomo.
x1 prize per cell number.
Prizes are typically $2, $5, $10 & $20 worth of fuel.
If you have never paid via app at Waitomo:
- Go to Waitomo.
- Pick a lane and open the app. Make sure data and location services are on.
- Click ‘pay from your vehicle’.
- Select pump no. & fuel type.
- Choose a max spend amount and then the amount you'd like to spend.
- Fill your vehicle.
- Receipt will be sent through email.
- You do not need to load a card onto your account.