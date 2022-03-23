Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Waitomo Spin for Moolah

 

A fresh new round of spin to win free fuel from Waitomo.

 

x1 prize per cell number.
Prizes are typically $2, $5, $10 & $20 worth of fuel.

 

 

If you have never paid via app at Waitomo:

 

  • Go to Waitomo.
  • Pick a lane and open the app. Make sure data and location services are on.
  • Click ‘pay from your vehicle’.
  • Select pump no. & fuel type.
  • Choose a max spend amount and then the amount you'd like to spend.
  • Fill your vehicle.
  • Receipt will be sent through email.
  • You do not need to load a card onto your account.

Usually a $10 minimum spend (but I haven't used the app in a while). 

 

I also posted this over at Cheapies.

Deal will probably finish today at midnight. 

