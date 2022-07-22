#4 Digital Edition was free back in May. Now the first five (DE) issues have been made free.

The Sega Mania Store – Sega Mania Magazine (sega-mania.com)

Issue No. 1 Description: 52 full colour pages of Sega news, reviews and features from the beginning of our journey in 1990! Reviews: Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, Chase H.Q., Columns, Strider, Golden Axe, Gauntlet, Super Hang-On, World Cup Italia '90, Revenge of Shinobi, Submarine Attack, Paper Boy, Ghouls 'n' Ghosts, Super Thunder Blade, Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle/Shinobi World, ESWAT, Space Harrier II Features: Sega news from 1990, The history of Sega Mania, Know your Enemy!, Master System Table, Interview with Duett & Kobra Force,Book reviews, movie reviews and more!

Issue No. 2 Description: This issue focuses on 1991, the year in which the Sega Game Gear landed so get your batteries ready! Reviews: G-Loc Air Battle, Sonic the Hedgehog, Psychic World, Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse, Spider-Man vs the Kingpin, Dick Tracy, Pengo, Quackshot Starring Donald Duck, Decap Attack, Shadow of the Beast, Streets of Rage, Out Run, Dragon Crystal, Factory Panic, Turrican, Lucky Dime Caper Starring Donald Duck, Shinobi, Super KICK OFF, Wonder Boy, Road Rash, Slider, Ninja Gaiden, Fantasy Zone Gear, Alien Storm, ToeJam & Earl Features: Sega news from 1991, Sonic the Comic, Sharper than a Cyber Razor Cut, Interview with Audio Sprite, RetroSix, Collector's Corner, OGDuffy, Know your Enemy and much much more!

Issue No. 3 Description: The third issue of Sega Mania Magazine! Reviews: Menacer Streets of Rage, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Galaxy Force II, Dungeons & Dragons: Warriors of the Eternal Sun, World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse & Donald Duck, The Terminator, Atomic Runner, Steel Talons, Batman, Alien 3, Taz-Mania, Thunder Force IV, Splatterhouse 2, Kid Chameleon, Klax, Talespin, Road Rash II, Bart vs The Space Mutants, WWF Super Wrestlemania, Wonder Boy in Monster World, Zero Wing, Home Alone, Desert Strike, LHX Attack Chopper, Speedball 2 Features: Mega-CD, Review of the first episode of GamesMaster, Bulk Slash, The Dark Side of Ecco, Sega Mania's Christmas Memories, The Gospel According to Ian Beale, Collector's corner, Know your Enemy, OGDuffy, TV, Movies and so much more!

Issue No. 4 Description: A whole new design with an exclusive cover produced by '90s Sega artist Duncan Gutteridge. Spread across a whopping 84 pages. Reviews: Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition, Landstalker, Sonic Chaos, Gunstar Heroes, Sonic Spinball, Rocket Knight Adventures, Jurassic Park, Shinobi III, Cool Spot, Sonic CD, Mortal Kombat, Streets of Rage II, Jungle Strike, Sensible Soccer/FIFA International Soccer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist, Star Wars, Spider-Man: Return of the Sinister Six, Bubsy, Shining Force, Zombies, Aladdin, Night Trap, Madden '94/NHL '94, Flashback Features: Interview with Duncan Gutteridge, The GamesBastard, Sega Mania Top 10, OGDuffy, Movies, TV, Know your Enemy, all your favourites and so much more…

Issue No. 5 Description: Exclusive cover produced by comic book artist Simon K Bennet. Reviews: Sonic 3, Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, Pete Sampras Tennis, ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron, Gunship, Castlevania: The New Generation, Eternal Champions, Marko's Magic Football, Virtual Pinball, The Lost Vikings, The Incredible Crash Dummies, The Chaos Engine, Streets of Rage 3, Dune II: Battle for Arrakis, Hurricanes, Virtua Racing, World Cup USA '94, The Jungle Book, Price of Persia, Normy's Beach Babe-o-rama, PGA European Tour, NBA Jam, Wonder Dog CD, WWF Rage in the Cage CD, Microcosm CD, Tomcat Alley CD, The Terminator CD, Jurassic Park CD, Dragon's Lair CD, Powermonger CD, Chuck Rock II: Son of Chuck CD, Dune CD, Duck Kick 2 CD, Shadow of the Beast II CD, Ground Zero Texas CD Features: Interview with ToeJam & Earl creator Greg Johnson., Sega Mania Top 10, OGDuffy, Movies, TV, Know your Enemy, all your favourites and so much more…