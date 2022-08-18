To celebrate Afterpay launching on Dyson.co.nz, today Dyson has announced a range of offers for Afterpay Day.
From now until 31 August, save up to $450, or receive a gift with select purchases on a range of Dyson technologies that are engineered to deliver consistent high performance and solve the problems that others ignore. This includes offers when purchasing the Dyson Corrale straightener, Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, Dyson V8 Absolute, Dyson V10 Absolute+ and Dyson’s latest cord-free vacuum, the Dyson V15 Detect Complete.
Afterpay Day Offers
● Price promo (subject to change and availability):
○ $450 off the Dyson V10 Absolute+ cordless vacuum cleaner
○ $400 off the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner
● Gift with purchase offers (subject to change and availability):
○ Buy a Dyson V15Detect Absolute and receive a complimentary gift from a selection including a Detail cleaning kit (valued at $99), or Pet grooming kit (valued at $139) or a Furniture Cleaning Kit (valued at $79)
○ Buy a Dyson Corrale straightener (in Purple/Black) and receive a complimentary presentation case and a choice between a Dyson designed round brush or comb
○ Buy a Dyson Corrale straightener (in Nickel/Fuschia) and receive a complimentary presentation case and a choice between a Dyson designed round brush or comb
○ Buy a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (in Iron/Fuschia) and receive a complimentary Iron/Fuchsia Stand (valued at $99)
○ Buy a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (in Black/Nickel) and receive a complimentary Black/Nickel Stand (valued at $99)