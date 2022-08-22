Sony A80K 55" BRAVIA XR OLED 4K HDR Google TV [2022] | JB Hi-Fi (jbhifi.co.nz)
Spotted on Cheapies and I'm guessing he/she saw it on PriceSpy.
Selling for $3599 on the Sony Store.
Sony TV model - OLED A80K 4K (2022)
Screen Resolution - 4K Ultra HD
Screen Size (Inches) - 55
Resolution (Pixels) - 3840 x 2160
HDR (High Dynamic Range) - True
Backlighting type - Self-lighting
Local dimming - True
4K Ultra HD disc compatible - True
4K streaming compatible - True
Upscaling - 4K Ultra HD
Picture Modes - Vivid / Standard / Cinema / IMAX Enhanced / Game / Graphics / Photo / Custom / Dolby Vision Bright / Dolby Vision Dark / Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode / BRAVIA Core Calibrated Mode
Noise reduction - True
Movie/cinema Mode (24 FPS) - True
Speaker Configuration - 50W 3.2Ch — Actuator (28 x 40mm) 10W, Actuator (50 x 20mm) 10W x 2, Subwoofer (38 x 95mm) 10W x 2
Dolby Digital - Dolby Atmos
DTS - Yes
Sound Modes - Standard / Dialog / Cinema / Music / Sports / Dolby Audio
Virtual Surround - Vertical Surround Engine / S-Force Front Surround
Smart TV - True
Smart OS - Google TV