Sony A80K 55" BRAVIA XR OLED 4K HDR Google TV [2022] | JB Hi-Fi (jbhifi.co.nz)

Spotted on Cheapies and I'm guessing he/she saw it on PriceSpy.

Selling for $3599 on the Sony Store.

Sony TV model - OLED A80K 4K (2022)

Screen Resolution - 4K Ultra HD

Screen Size (Inches) - 55

Resolution (Pixels) - 3840 x 2160

HDR (High Dynamic Range) - True

Backlighting type - Self-lighting

Local dimming - True

4K Ultra HD disc compatible - True

4K streaming compatible - True

Upscaling - 4K Ultra HD

Picture Modes - Vivid / Standard / Cinema / IMAX Enhanced / Game / Graphics / Photo / Custom / Dolby Vision Bright / Dolby Vision Dark / Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode / BRAVIA Core Calibrated Mode

Noise reduction - True

Movie/cinema Mode (24 FPS) - True

Speaker Configuration - 50W 3.2Ch — Actuator (28 x 40mm) 10W, Actuator (50 x 20mm) 10W x 2, Subwoofer (38 x 95mm) 10W x 2

Dolby Digital - Dolby Atmos

DTS - Yes

Sound Modes - Standard / Dialog / Cinema / Music / Sports / Dolby Audio

Virtual Surround - Vertical Surround Engine / S-Force Front Surround

Smart TV - True

Smart OS - Google TV