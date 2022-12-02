Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Free boxes for Hello Fresh - for new customers only
heavenlywild

4257 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#302571 2-Dec-2022 20:40
Ho ho ho, it's that time of the year for giving!

I have a few free vouchers again but they also work for first time customers. Please do not ask for one if you have tried them before so these don't go to waste.

Ho ho ho...

gnfb
2233 posts

Uber Geek


  #3004910 2-Dec-2022 20:42
I wouldnt mind one been meaning to try them




heavenlywild

4257 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3004913 2-Dec-2022 20:42
gnfb:

I wouldnt mind one been meaning to try them



One coming to you via PM shortly sir.

jamesrt
1256 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3004915 2-Dec-2022 20:44
Yes, please, if you still have one.



CYaBro
3880 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3004916 2-Dec-2022 20:45
I’ll take one please if still available.

heavenlywild

4257 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3004917 2-Dec-2022 20:47
jamesrt:

Yes, please, if you still have one.



Stand by for the PM!

heavenlywild

4257 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3004918 2-Dec-2022 20:49
CYaBro: I’ll take one please if still available.


Consider it done. PM coming.

dacraka
729 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3004923 2-Dec-2022 21:53
Once OP’s free boxes are gone, I have some to give away as well woop woop!



spudster
39 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3004924 2-Dec-2022 22:00
Yes please.
I’ll take one if available.
Thanks

