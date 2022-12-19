Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
50% off Kogan Mobile 365 Day SIM Plans (Small $80, Medium $125, Large $165) @ Kogan Mobile (Exp. 05/01/23)
Wakrak

#302775 19-Dec-2022 14:19
New round. 

 

50% Off All 365 Day Plans

 

  • Unlimited calls & texts. All to use within NZ
  • Valid for new and existing Kogan mobile customers

Offer available on Kogan Mobile Prepay:
SMALL 1.5Gb per 30 days (now $80 for 365 day plan)
MEDIUM 4.0Gb per 30 days (now $125 for 365 day plan)
LARGE 15.0Gb per 30 days (now $165 for 365 day plan)

 

The unique Kogan Mobile voucher included as part of this product is non transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash.

 

  • Voucher must be purchased before 11:59pm NZDT on 05/01/2023.
  • Voucher expires at 11:59pm NZDT on 31/01/2023 A Kogan Mobile SIM card is automatically included with a purchase of this plan.
  • SIM delivery takes up to 14 working days, after which you can activate your plan.
  • Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges.
  • Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other vouchers or promotional offers.

 

 

From Cheapies

Wakrak

  #3012036 19-Dec-2022 14:23
Previous Kogan deal discussions: 

 

Nov 2022
Aug 2022

