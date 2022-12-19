New round.

50% Off All 365 Day Plans

Unlimited calls & texts. All to use within NZ

Valid for new and existing Kogan mobile customers

Offer available on Kogan Mobile Prepay:

SMALL 1.5Gb per 30 days (now $80 for 365 day plan)

MEDIUM 4.0Gb per 30 days (now $125 for 365 day plan)

LARGE 15.0Gb per 30 days (now $165 for 365 day plan)

The unique Kogan Mobile voucher included as part of this product is non transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash.

Voucher must be purchased before 11:59pm NZDT on 05/01/2023.

Voucher expires at 11:59pm NZDT on 31/01/2023 A Kogan Mobile SIM card is automatically included with a purchase of this plan.

SIM delivery takes up to 14 working days, after which you can activate your plan.

Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges.

Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other vouchers or promotional offers.

From Cheapies